NASH COLUMN: When the time comes

At my age, it’s common to think about death, how we’ve lived our lives and what, if anything, we’d have done differently. Lately, I heard someone say they wish they’d have done more things that brought them joy instead of what brought them the most money and security.

Because my family has a history of short lifespans, I started thinking about things like that long ago because I figured I wouldn’t have much time. My mom was 54 when she died suddenly from a cerebral hemorrhage, my dad died of cancer at age 62, and my sister Sandy, who was severely disabled with cerebral palsy, was only 44 when she too, died of cancer.

Despite not being able to do anything for herself, not even scratch her own nose, Sandy had always radiated joy, humor and love toward everyone she met. She was incredibly intelligent and had the most positive attitude toward life than anyone I’ve ever known. As I was holding her hand while she lay dying, she smiled up at me and, using all her energy, said, “I’ve had a wonderful life.”

Indeed, she had. She’d always given and received the most important thing in life: Love. Her positive attitude allowed her to find joy in everyday things and humor in things others found annoying. She was a person who had nothing in the way of wealth, who had to rely on others for everything, who could do almost nothing physically except swallow, laugh, and push her wheelchair backward with one foot. Her attitude made her life, which could have easily been full of depression and bitterness, one of happiness, love and fulfillment. As long as she lived, she encouraged me to follow my heart and do what I loved to do. So, I did, and I’ll have no regrets when my time comes because I’ve fulfilled all my dreams.

My first dream was to live in the country. As a child, we lived in town, and my favorite place was a wooded, vacant corner lot. At age 5, after spending a week at my godparents’ hobby farm, gathering eggs and feeding baby lambs, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to live on a farm. Before dad died, he made that possible by giving my husband and me enough to make a down payment on a farm in far northern Minnesota. There, we raised beef cattle to sell as well as pigs, chickens, ducks and geese for our own consumption. We made a huge garden where I grew and later preserved all the vegetables we’d need for the coming year.

We lived there for almost 10 years, and then bought a dairy farm in the central part of the state so my husband wouldn’t have to have an off-farm job to support us. A few years later, we sold the dairy farm and moved to the beautiful Smoky Mountains of North Carolina where he managed a large dairy operation, and I raised the calves.

In 2005, after several life changes, which included living in Prince Edward Island, Canada, I settled in Baraboo. Here, I’ve fulfilled my desire to work with children who have special needs. I’d wanted to do that since the 1960s and my very first job that was at a Catholic school teaching a class of 44 fourth-graders who’d been labeled “slow learners.” I’d loved it but left after a year to marry my fiancé who was stationed in Germany.

I’ve also fulfilled my dreams of writing for fun and publication everywhere I’ve lived, including northern Minnesota. For the past 10 years, it’s been a pleasure to write a weekly column in the paper you’re reading today.

I also dreamed of swimming with wild dolphins and did that one summer off the coast of Georgia. I wasn’t even disappointed when they ignored me in favor of the fish they were after. That’s also where one of my friends and I watched a loggerhead turtle lay her eggs in the sand dunes under a full moon. After she covered the eggs with her flippers, she laboriously dragged herself across the sand and into the ocean where she took off like a missile. My friend and I danced with joy at our luck as she disappeared under the surf.

Add all those experiences to the joy I’ve had from my three loving, supportive children who are also fulfilling their dreams, a long list of close friends who never fail to listen and make me laugh, the wonderfully faithful dogs that have accompanied me on my journeys and the best neighbors in the world.

Because of all that and more, my last words, like Sandy’s, will be, “I’ve had a wonderful life.”

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.