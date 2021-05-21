NASH COLUMN: Where are the liberal elites?

I never felt like an elitist while working in a juvenile detention home with troubled adolescents, or livestock farming in northern Minnesota while pumping water for cattle when it was minus 40 degrees and my breath made icicles in my nostrils. I didn’t feel very elite one November when a friend called in a panic a day or so after our husbands had gone to the Boundary Waters for a week as part of their jobs—right after they’d butchered one of our full-grown steers and hung it in the friends’ attic to age. Soon after, the weather took a weird turn and the temperature hit 70 degrees. Since I couldn’t leave because of farm chores, I told my friend to bring the meat over. After she got help loading the four quarters into their truck, she drove to my house where we spent all day at the kitchen table cutting it up with a hand saw and knives, and then wrapping and labeling it for their freezer. By the time we got done it was almost midnight and we were exhausted.