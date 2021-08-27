NASH COLUMN: Which party is most fearful?

While Republicans rant about their freedom to choose, they think nothing’s wrong with taking away women’s rights to choose what to do with their own bodies. They never mention it’s men who make those women pregnant, yet they don’t pass laws to restrict what the men do. They pretend they’re concerned about life, but after the babies are born to poor mothers, and need to be supported, they label the mothers “welfare queens” and label food stamps and other welfare programs “socialism.”

And now, with the new, extremely contagious variant of COVID killing even more, on top of the 620,000 Americans who already died of the original virus, they don’t care a bit about the freedom of innocent children and adults to stay out of hospitals and graveyards or about their grieving families. All they care about is their own freedom to refuse mask wearing or vaccinations.

Democrats pay attention to medical experts and know the advice changes as the virus changes. They know that even vaccinated people can, and do, spread the Delta variant because they can carry the same viral load in their throats and nostrils as unvaccinated people. That’s why we all need to wear masks in public places – to protect children who can’t be vaccinated and those who refuse to be.