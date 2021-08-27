NASH COLUMN: Which party is most fearful?

I laugh every time I see that big billboard sign on the way to Lake Delton that says something like “Vote against fear, vote for Republicans.”
I laugh because it’s usually Republicans who are afraid of almost everything. Democrats don’t fear Blacks, Hispanics, Asians or Muslims, and they’re not afraid of people who are gay, transgender, lesbian or non-binary. They’re not afraid of same-sex or interracial marriages or refugees, because they know, unless you’re Native American, we’re all descended from immigrants and refugees. Democrats don’t fear intellectuals, Planned Parenthood, socialism, unions, big tech, the teaching of history, facts about climate change, television networks that broadcast real news, vaccines or wearing masks.
Democratic politicians aren’t afraid of losing votes if they tell the truth and offend a former president, while Republican candidates practically kiss the feet of the last Republican who was in the White House while they refuse to admit how dishonest and corrupt he is.
Democrats aren’t afraid somebody’s going to take away their guns, either. They merely want common sense regulations like background checks and gun safety training before someone is allowed to purchase a lethal weapon. Yet Republican lawmakers in many states have voted down those common-sense regulations even as gun violence increases daily.
While Republicans rant about their freedom to choose, they think nothing’s wrong with taking away women’s rights to choose what to do with their own bodies. They never mention it’s men who make those women pregnant, yet they don’t pass laws to restrict what the men do. They pretend they’re concerned about life, but after the babies are born to poor mothers, and need to be supported, they label the mothers “welfare queens” and label food stamps and other welfare programs “socialism.”
And now, with the new, extremely contagious variant of COVID killing even more, on top of the 620,000 Americans who already died of the original virus, they don’t care a bit about the freedom of innocent children and adults to stay out of hospitals and graveyards or about their grieving families. All they care about is their own freedom to refuse mask wearing or vaccinations.
Democrats pay attention to medical experts and know the advice changes as the virus changes. They know that even vaccinated people can, and do, spread the Delta variant because they can carry the same viral load in their throats and nostrils as unvaccinated people. That’s why we all need to wear masks in public places – to protect children who can’t be vaccinated and those who refuse to be.
If they think masks are uncomfortable, compare that discomfort to the struggle to breathe, even with a ventilator. The network news is full of stories of unvaccinated COVID patients filling hospitals and intensive care units, and interviews with those patients admitting they’re sorry they didn’t get vaccinated. There are also more young people being hospitalized with the newer Delta variant.
Those full hospitals, many of which are in the red states, have to turn away other patients who are seriously injured, or suffering from cancer, strokes or heart attacks because there aren’t beds, or staff, to care for them. Although most of the big city hospitals in Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida are full to capacity with COVID patients who are almost 100% unvaccinated, several Republican governors still ban mask or vaccine mandates. That’s despite that more than 53,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Texas, Alabama is out of ICU beds, and as of Aug. 4, there were only six ICU beds available in the entire state of Mississippi, which is also governed by a Republican. Sounds to me that they’re killing off their own voters.
While many Republicans fear so many things, they ignore the actual harm to Americans from deadly COVID, climate change, gun violence and outrageously high prices for medical and dental care. And isn’t it funny that Republican campaigns are heavily supported by the National Rifle Association, gun manufacturers, pharmaceutical industries, and those who mine, process and distribute fossil fuels? What a coincidence.
Most Democrats realize it’s wealthy white men who’ve convinced people to fear all those other things so Americans don’t look behind the curtain and see how the rich get richer when Republicans are elected. Meanwhile those wealthy people get their taxes lowered or eliminated so many of them pay nothing while the hard-working people who believe them bear most of the financial burden. My tax “break” during the Donald Trump administration was about $6, while Amazon and a long list of other wealthy corporations and their owners paid nothing.
But, the wizards behind the curtain don’t want us to know that. They and their puppets in Congress and state legislatures would rather we concentrate on mask mandates—that save lives—and refugees—who contribute to our country.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.