NASH COLUMN: Who’s the elitist -- farm-life me or penthouse Trump?

I had to chuckle when one of my readers suggested in an email that I was one of the liberal “elites.” The first thing that came to mind was whether he had ever jumped into a manure pit to save a calf from drowning. I sure didn’t feel very elitist as I stood in ice-cold manure slurry that oozed above my waist, my legs numb, as I held the calf’s head above the smelly goo.

That was 15 years after we’d moved to the farm we bought in northern Minnesota. It was late October when we arrived, and we didn’t have time to get firewood cut and dried for the old woodstove. That winter, when the real temperature dipped to minus 50-something, the gas in the outdoor propane tank refused to flow and the one, tiny gas wall heater was useless. Not much better was that leaky kitchen wood stove containing wet, hissing wood. It didn’t feel very elitist to huddle beside that stove all night, a quilt over the door to the rest of the house, holding our baby and waiting for the sun to come up.

That same winter, we decided to log some of our property to help pay for necessities until my husband got a permanent job. He cut and de-limbed the trees, and dragged the logs to the side of our lane so a truck could come and pick them up. If my learning to use a picaroon to tub and bump the logs up into a pile is elitist, then so be it. The same with learning to split wood for the new, efficient barrel stove we installed in the living room. I learned that the colder it is, the easier wood splits. At 30 below, it’s a cinch. The only problem was that the sweat ran down my chin and froze there. Not to mention the tickle of icicles inside my elitist nose.

Cleaning out chicken coops and pig pens doesn’t seem very elitist to me, either. But I did a lot of that. And going to the pole barn in the middle of the night to help to pull calves when their heads were turned the wrong way wasn’t glamorous, but it saved the calves.

The only one I couldn’t save was born out in the woods. We’d hunted for the cow, but couldn’t find her. Finally, I searched a heavily wooded area, and found her lying in a muddy hole she’d created while in labor. The calf was dead, she was bloated, and I was lost. The woods was huge, the day was overcast, and I couldn’t see the sun so I could tell which direction to go. So I climbed a tree and, luckily, could see the top of the old barn. After I ran home and got my husband, we were both able to pry her up and out of the hole. Once she expelled the gas, she was OK.

We farmed beef cattle and small livestock there for 10 years, then bought a dairy farm in the central part of the state. It didn’t have an automatic milking system, so we hauled a lot of milk by hand to the milk tank until we could afford a pipeline. Washing mud and manure off of cows’ teats isn’t very elitist, either, but I did it twice a day for three years. After 15 years of not having a day off — three cheers for all farmers — we sold that farm and moved to North Carolina, where my husband managed a large dairy farm while I raised the calves.

That’s where the calf got loose and plunged into the manure pit. Luckily, my son had been helping me with chores. After I waded in to keep the calf from drowning, he ran to get help. The owner, my husband, a tractor, bucket loader and a rope helped get the calf out, and also had to pull me out since my legs were numb and useless from the pressure of the heavy manure.

All my so-called “elitist” friends have also worked hard their entire adult lives. That’s why I find it ironic that some Donald Trump supporters consider us elites, but think Trump is one of them. Trump, a millionaire by the time he was 3; raised by maids in mansions; who never went to a grocery store, he thinks you need an ID to buy a box of cereal; whose main home was a three-story, gold encrusted penthouse overlooking all of New York City; who never had to do a dirty physical job in his life; who’s never been seen in a pair of jeans, and who said he’s self-made yet, to start out, got a $400 million loan from his father.

Who’s the elitist again?

Pat Nash

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.

