NASH COLUMN: Who’s the elitist -- farm-life me or penthouse Trump?

Cleaning out chicken coops and pig pens doesn’t seem very elitist to me, either. But I did a lot of that. And going to the pole barn in the middle of the night to help to pull calves when their heads were turned the wrong way wasn’t glamorous, but it saved the calves.

The only one I couldn’t save was born out in the woods. We’d hunted for the cow, but couldn’t find her. Finally, I searched a heavily wooded area, and found her lying in a muddy hole she’d created while in labor. The calf was dead, she was bloated, and I was lost. The woods was huge, the day was overcast, and I couldn’t see the sun so I could tell which direction to go. So I climbed a tree and, luckily, could see the top of the old barn. After I ran home and got my husband, we were both able to pry her up and out of the hole. Once she expelled the gas, she was OK.

We farmed beef cattle and small livestock there for 10 years, then bought a dairy farm in the central part of the state. It didn’t have an automatic milking system, so we hauled a lot of milk by hand to the milk tank until we could afford a pipeline. Washing mud and manure off of cows’ teats isn’t very elitist, either, but I did it twice a day for three years. After 15 years of not having a day off — three cheers for all farmers — we sold that farm and moved to North Carolina, where my husband managed a large dairy farm while I raised the calves.