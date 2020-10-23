NASH COLUMN: Words have the power to damage our country

When former President Barack Obama attended Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, one of his English teachers asked the class, “Of what should we be most afraid?”
Young Obama answered, “Words... whether they are directed personally or internationally, words can be weapons of destruction.“ The teacher wrote down his response and, after I got to know her, sent them to me a few years ago.
Teenaged Obama was right. Words can damage reputations, hurt loved ones, cause civil unrest and even wars that result in millions of deaths. And, when lies are spoken by local and national leaders, they have the power to incite hatred and violence.
We see examples of that in the campaign ads put out by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party; ads that continually accuse his Democratic opponents of being socialists who hate America. Trump’s implicit encouragement to armed militias that they “Stand back and stand by,” his refusal to admit that some right-wing extremist groups are domestic terrorists, as his own intelligence agencies have labeled them, and his statement that there were “good people on both sides” when referring to the August 2017, white supremacist and neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia, have all fostered hatred and incited violence by right-wing extremists.
A study published on June 17 by the Center for Strategic and International Studies found, “Our data suggest that right-wing extremists pose the most significant terrorism threat to the United States.” That conclusion is backed up by Christopher Wray, the Trump-appointed director of the FBI. On Sept. 17, he told lawmakers that racially motivated violent extremism cases account for the bulk of the bureau’s work on domestic terrorist threats. He added, “And within the racially motivated violent extremist bucket, people subscribing to some kind of white supremacist-type ideology is certainly the biggest chunk of that.”
Still, the president encourages those groups. He has often attacked the patriotism of Minnesota’s Black U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Somalia, saying she should go back to her country, even though this is her country. In an MSNBC interview on Oct. 18, she said every time he attacks her, she’s threatened with violence.
Trump’s lies inspire fear when he claims his opponent, Joe Biden, wants to defund law enforcement, is against law and order and hasn’t condemned the criminal behaviors at protests. Yet, many of his supporters believe those false accusations.
His most repeated lie is that Biden and other Democratic candidates are socialists. He and those who believe him obviously have no idea what socialism is. Incredibly, neither does U.S. Attorney General William Barr. According to a Sept. 16 article in the New York Times, Barr told Chicago journalists, “I think we were getting into position where we were going to find ourselves irrevocably committed to the socialist path. I think if Trump loses this election that that will be the case.”
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, socialism is, “1: any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.” That’s also the definition given by experts on government policies. So, Barr is either intentionally ignorant or lying to support the man who appointed him.
In truth, Democratic voters chose Biden because, unlike some of his primary opponents, he’s a moderate. Democrats know that Biden is able to work across the aisle and get things done to help average Americans. He’s respected in Congress for his decency, respect for others and a willingness to listen. They also know he does not support socialism. True socialist countries include North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela, hardly the type of government Democrats or even far-left liberals want to emulate.
The Republican lies and hysteria about socialism started in 1935, when President Franklin Roosevelt introduced Social Security and were again leveled in 1965, when Medicare was enacted under President Lyndon Johnson. Today, a vast portion of Americans support those programs. Although the government administers both programs, they’re funded by individuals and their employers, not the federal government.
Unlike true socialist countries, most European countries, including those in Scandinavia, practice Democratic Socialism, a balance between capitalism and socialism. Those are countries where individuals and corporations own the means of production and distribution, but workers are paid a living wage, citizens have affordable health care and receive free or affordable higher education. Because their residents are not burdened by enormous student loan debt and the high cost of health care, they are much more able to support their local businesses.
We can’t let inciteful words and misinformation impair our judgment, especially when it comes to voting. The truth is only a few keystrokes away if we want to find it. The welfare of our country and our fellow Americans is in your hands.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
