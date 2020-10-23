NASH COLUMN: Words have the power to damage our country

When former President Barack Obama attended Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, one of his English teachers asked the class, “Of what should we be most afraid?”

Young Obama answered, “Words... whether they are directed personally or internationally, words can be weapons of destruction.“ The teacher wrote down his response and, after I got to know her, sent them to me a few years ago.

Teenaged Obama was right. Words can damage reputations, hurt loved ones, cause civil unrest and even wars that result in millions of deaths. And, when lies are spoken by local and national leaders, they have the power to incite hatred and violence.

We see examples of that in the campaign ads put out by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party; ads that continually accuse his Democratic opponents of being socialists who hate America. Trump’s implicit encouragement to armed militias that they “Stand back and stand by,” his refusal to admit that some right-wing extremist groups are domestic terrorists, as his own intelligence agencies have labeled them, and his statement that there were “good people on both sides” when referring to the August 2017, white supremacist and neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Virginia, have all fostered hatred and incited violence by right-wing extremists.