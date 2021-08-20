NASH COLUMN: You can’t go home again – or can you?

When we returned from Germany, my husband was stationed in Virginia, and we were lucky to find a wonderful place to rent not far from Yorktown. It was a delightful, furnished apartment atop a 3-car garage and the landlords couldn’t have been better. The house was set in a wooded area that led down to Wormley Creek, their dock, sailboat, dinghy, crab pot and a wonderful view of woods across the creek. They gave us permission to use all of that and often took us on sailboat rides on Chesapeake Bay. I spent many happy days fishing off the dock and also catching delicious blue crabs, which our landlady taught me to prepare and cook.

I looked for that house recently but couldn’t find it. I found Wormley Creek, though, and the water looked filthy. Then I saw why. Now, there’s a gigantic pipeline terminal nearby, with hundreds of huge oil storage tanks covering many acres. The woods were gone, of course, and all I could see was bare earth and tanks. I have no desire to return there, either.