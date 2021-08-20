NASH COLUMN: You can’t go home again – or can you?

Every once in a while I go to Google Maps and look up some of the places I’ve lived. It provides aerial photos of the area and, for most urban areas, there’s also the option of street-level views of the address entered into the search box. Since my birth, I’ve lived in more than 25 homes in six different states and three countries, so I don’t look at them all in the same day or even the same month or year. But, sometimes I find it interesting, and sometimes depressing, to see what changes there’ve been since I left.
I don’t see much change in the suburban areas where I lived. Our old house in Lakewood, Ohio, seems the same except that the majestic elm trees that lined the streets died of Dutch elm disease long ago. After my family moved from there to a more rural area outside of Berea, Ohio, my dog and I loved exploring the woods and meadows across the road and behind our house. The house is still there, but the woods and meadows have been replaced by housing developments and commercial enterprises. I have no desire to go back.
From there I went to college in Kent, Ohio, and shortly after, moved to Germany to marry my fiancé who was in the U.S. Army, stationed at Butzbach. Instead of living on base, we were lucky to find a house to rent in the small village of Ober-Mörlen. I just looked it up and saw the village had tripled in size, and the beautiful woods outside of town that I’d loved to explore were also gone and replaced by houses and stores. Ugh.
When we returned from Germany, my husband was stationed in Virginia, and we were lucky to find a wonderful place to rent not far from Yorktown. It was a delightful, furnished apartment atop a 3-car garage and the landlords couldn’t have been better. The house was set in a wooded area that led down to Wormley Creek, their dock, sailboat, dinghy, crab pot and a wonderful view of woods across the creek. They gave us permission to use all of that and often took us on sailboat rides on Chesapeake Bay. I spent many happy days fishing off the dock and also catching delicious blue crabs, which our landlady taught me to prepare and cook.
I looked for that house recently but couldn’t find it. I found Wormley Creek, though, and the water looked filthy. Then I saw why. Now, there’s a gigantic pipeline terminal nearby, with hundreds of huge oil storage tanks covering many acres. The woods were gone, of course, and all I could see was bare earth and tanks. I have no desire to return there, either.
After that, we moved back to Ohio where my husband finished his last year at Kent State. From there, thanks to my dad’s wedding gift to us, we put a down payment on a 450-acre farm in far-northern Minnesota, where we farmed beef cattle and small livestock for 10 years until we bought a dairy farm in central Minnesota. My son and I took a trip there a couple of years ago and visited both farms where we discovered not much of the landscape had changed. But, up north, Wirt, the nearest town to our farm, had lost its post office and only store, which had been in the same building. The population of Wirt Township in 1970 was 94, and the latest population figure I could find was 2010, when there were 106 township residents. I guess you can say it’s not booming.
Because of severe drought and excessive cold in Minnesota, we sold the dairy farm and moved to the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, where my husband managed a much larger dairy farm, and I took care of the calves. Today, all the cattle are gone, and there are more huge houses on top of the mountain that rose behind our house. I have no desire to go back there, either.
After North Carolina, we moved to the rural Baraboo area where we lived until my husband got a job with what is now Alliant Energy, investigating stray voltage issues on dairy farms. The job required many moves, from Wisconsin Rapids, Vesper, Iola, Marion, and more as the small offices closed and he was transferred to a different part of the state. I haven’t bothered to Google Map any of those places since we didn’t live in any of them long enough to feel they were home.
After our divorce, I lived in New York State, and then with my new husband in Prince Edward Island, Canada. Since his death, I’ve lived in Baraboo and consider it my true home. Maybe you can go home again.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.