NASH COLUMN: You’ve got to be taught

From the beginning of humanity, people have been prone to be defensive and afraid of anyone who’s different than they are. You’d think by now that humans would have learned to judge others by their individual behaviors and not by things they can’t control, like their looks, religion, who they love or where they come from. It’s obvious they haven’t, since every day in this “land of the free,” we hear about verbal or physical attacks on innocent Latinos, Blacks, Asian Americans, Jews and those in the LGBTQ community.

According to numerous news sources, incidents of hate crimes continue to increase. A Sept. 1, 2021, channel3000.com, article by Naomi Kowles reported, “Hate crimes rose by 44% last year in Wisconsin, according to the latest annual FBI hate crime report.”

It continued: “The data, however, has long been criticized as an underreported number, and a News 3 Investigation earlier this year found dozens of hate crimes that were charged with the hate crime statute by prosecutors but not officially recorded by police as a hate crime–the metric the FBI uses to count hate crimes around the country.”

On Feb. 11, Milwaukee Channel WTMJ reported, “As of 2020, we are at a 12-year high in hate crimes reported to the FBI, with over 8,000 incidents. More than 60 percent of those incidents involved a person’s race.”

On Feb. 11, Nikkei, a Japanese media corporation, reported that the number of attacks in the United States on Asian Americans has greatly increased since the beginning of the pandemic, “There were 274 reported incidents (in 2021) targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in eight cities, compared with 62 in 2020”. Blaming a worldwide, deadly virus on ordinary American citizens with Asian American roots is amazingly ignorant, but then so is blind prejudice of any sort.

This reminds me of a song from the 1958 movie, “South Pacific” which was based on the 1949 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical of the same name. The story was set on an island in the South Pacific during World War II and is about a group of nurses, American sailors and other military personnel who were based there. Nellie, one of the nurses, falls in love with a Frenchman who lives on the island with his two children. When she realizes the children are only half-white, she’s taken aback. Then she gets to know them and loves them as much as she does their father.

A side story describes the same sort of dilemma suffered by Marine Lt. Cable who falls in love with a young Polynesian woman. When he realizes he’s fighting his own racist tendencies, he declares that racism “is not born in you! It happens after you’re born.” That’s when he introduces the song “You’ve Got to be Taught” where the message is delivered in the first two stanzas:

“You’ve got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made,

And people whose skin is a different shade—

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late,

Before you are six or seven or eight,

To hate all the people your relatives hate—

You’ve got to be carefully taught!”

According to Wikipedia, when the original 1949 play was on a tour of the Southern U.S., Georgia lawmakers accused the writers of being communists and introduced a bill “outlawing entertainment containing ‘an underlying philosophy inspired by Moscow.’ One legislator said that ‘a song justifying interracial marriage was implicitly a threat to the American way of life.’”

Apparently, most people weren’t as bigoted as those politicians were. The play was, and still is, a huge success wherever it’s performed. Also, after the 1958 movie soundtrack album was released, it reached No.1 in both the U.S. and U.K. and stayed at No.1 on the Billboard 200 for seven months.

Still, many of us have felt prejudice at one time or another. But through research or just plain living, most of us realize there’s no reasonable basis for blaming an entire group of people on the objectionable actions of a few or on what our families taught us.

It’s obvious we have to be taught to hate people for things they can’t control. I saw that first-hand while working in a classroom of 3- and 4-year-old students who were white, black and Latino. Every morning they were thrilled to see one another. They played and laughed together and hugged one another several times a day. They obviously hadn’t yet been taught to hate or be afraid of those who weren’t the same as they were.

It was also clear that those little children were much wiser, more loving, and happier than many adults. Perhaps they should be teaching us.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.