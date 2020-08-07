NASH COLUMN:

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s never been anything easier to prove than the fact that President Donald Trump and his Congressional enablers don’t care about us. Unless, of course, you’re a big campaign donor. Then, they care. They care so much for those big donors that their tax cuts created a huge budget deficit even before COVID-19 hit. While you and I paid federal taxes last year, huge, profitable corporations like Chevron, Delta Airlines, Eli Lilly and at least 57 others, paid nothing. That’s right … nothing.

In Wisconsin, thanks to former Gov. Scott Walker and the Republicans, who’ve had the majority in the legislature for the past 10 years, taxes on manufacturers, as well as huge corporate farms, went from 7.9% to 0.4%. That’s right … practically zero. We’re the ones who fund the schools, state highways and all the other essential, state-provided services. We should ask those Republicans about the conditions of our roads and bridges and why school districts have to beg for referendums to pass so they can be adequately funded. If they were honest, they’d answer, “We don’t care.” They only care about their big donors like Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and billionaires who have profited immensely under the GOP majority.