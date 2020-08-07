NASH COLUMN:

There’s never been anything easier to prove than the fact that President Donald Trump and his Congressional enablers don’t care about us. Unless, of course, you’re a big campaign donor. Then, they care. They care so much for those big donors that their tax cuts created a huge budget deficit even before COVID-19 hit. While you and I paid federal taxes last year, huge, profitable corporations like Chevron, Delta Airlines, Eli Lilly and at least 57 others, paid nothing. That’s right … nothing.
In Wisconsin, thanks to former Gov. Scott Walker and the Republicans, who’ve had the majority in the legislature for the past 10 years, taxes on manufacturers, as well as huge corporate farms, went from 7.9% to 0.4%. That’s right … practically zero. We’re the ones who fund the schools, state highways and all the other essential, state-provided services. We should ask those Republicans about the conditions of our roads and bridges and why school districts have to beg for referendums to pass so they can be adequately funded. If they were honest, they’d answer, “We don’t care.” They only care about their big donors like Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and billionaires who have profited immensely under the GOP majority.
During Walker’s time in office, huge corporate farms were allowed to pump as much groundwater as they wanted, causing many streams in sand country, as well as small, locally-owned wells, to go dry. Republicans deregulated huge livestock operations that were then allowed to dump millions of gallons of manure on the fields. Ask the people in those areas how they feel about their depleted or contaminated well water. Don’t ask Republican lawmakers because they don’t care.
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are also fighting everything Gov. Tony Evers is trying to do to protect our lives. From successfully challenging his “Stay at Home” order—thanks to the conservative majority in our state Supreme Court, to his mask mandate, they’re proving they don’t care how many of us contract the virus or die. They’ve ignored every medical health expert who’s warned that wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding crowds are the only ways to stave off the virus and ensure the economy will not completely crash.
Congressional Republicans don’t care about workers being exposed, getting seriously ill or possibly dying, either. A proposed GOP bill, ironically called the “Safe To Work Act,” that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists be included in upcoming legislation, is proof of that. In the July 29 Los Angeles Times, Michael Hiltzik explains what’s in the bill and how it protects companies while taking away all worker protections: “The GOP proposal would erect almost insurmountable obstacles to lawsuits by workers who become infected with the coronavirus at their workplaces. It would absolve employers of responsibility for taking any but the most minimal steps to make their workplaces safe. It would preempt tough state workplace safety laws.”
It would also “allow employers to sue workers for demanding safer conditions.” Read that last sentence again if you still think the GOP cares about workers.
Now, the unhinged president, who keeps lying about “voter fraud” that is practically non-existent is about to interfere in the election process – namely mail-in ballots. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor, announced he wants to eliminate overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers. That would make it very likely that a large number of mail-in ballots would not make it to the polls in time to be counted. So, if and when the president loses, he can claim the election was illegitimate. How has the GOP responded? They haven’t. They don’t care.
They don’t care that they’re enabling a president who’s a malignant narcissist and a danger to our country. They’ve ignored the dire warnings from mental health experts, his former staff and advisers, his niece—who has known him for decades, his ghost-writer for “Art of the Deal,” respected admirals and generals, as well as scores of sane and knowledgeable conservatives who have banded together to defeat him in November.
What do Republican lawmakers care about? Certainly not us. They’ve proven they care about their biggest donors, but they also care that Trump appoints conservative federal judges and justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. Because of that, they’ve ignored his lies, incompetence and corruption. Meanwhile, like vultures, Trump and the Republicans in Congress eagerly await the passing of 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is again fighting cancer. Those who would deny it are lying.
But most Americans are awake now. They’ve had time to see who’s on their side and who’s not. That’s why former Vice President Joe Biden is way ahead in most of the polls. He’s proven he cares, and he’ll keep proving it after he’s elected.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!