NELSON COLUMN: Disagreement doesn’t mean I hate you

March Madness is winding down in the next week, and as brackets continue to get busted, it’s about time to bust the notion that disagreement needs to be disagreeable.

Unlike the clear-cut outcomes of a basketball game, the crafting of public policy involves a heavy dose of negotiation and compromise, with few clear-cut winners and losers. Ultimately, our goal is that the whole community “wins.” In the process, it’s easy to let feelings get hurt and egos get bruised, but we need to keep broader objectives in sight.

I can’t take credit for it, but a comment from a colleague in West Baraboo summed it up nicely, “Disagreement doesn’t mean I hate you.”

When I first moved to Wisconsin for an internship at the International Crane Foundation, I was often shocked and disturbed with the arguments among the staff over questions on how to manage specific birds or species as a whole.

I was reminded of this recently as our Bicycle Advisory Group works to find a viable route for the Great Sauk State Trail through Baraboo, with discussions that echo some of the intensity of those ICF debates 30 years ago. Though I am somewhat conflict-averse and don’t relish a fight, I’ve come to realize the heat these discussions generate is a consequence of the sincere convictions held by those involved. When you believe in a project or a cause, you’re willing to go to the mat to see it succeed.

In fact, I’d much rather be in a group where people believe in the value, purpose, and outcome of their work than one where everyone shrugs their shoulders and says, “whatever.”

The trouble is that each of us may have a different vision of what success looks like or the best way to achieve it. We all like to believe that our ideas are the best ones, that’s often not the case. While disagreement and debate can cause friction, they also stimulate creativity and sharpen our thinking. The best path forward might ultimately be a blend of several ideas, or one that differs completely from the notion we started with.

We need to resist the temptation to elevate every difference of opinion into a personal vendetta. I disagree with some of my favorite people on issues such as COVID policy, the ethics of flying, and whether the designated hitter belongs in the National League, and yet we are still friends. Likewise, those in public office need to realize that those with a different perspective are not crazy, evil, or troublemakers. We’re all just people, doing the best that we can for what we believe in.

In my two years as a Sauk County supervisor, I have been pleasantly surprised at how collegially that body has operated. Most decisions are made unanimously or nearly so, but when there are disagreements, opposing sides make their arguments—sometimes passionately. The vote is taken, and then we move on. In those situations, I have most often been on the losing side, but I don’t pout and the winners don’t gloat. We respect each other and get ready to work together on the next issue.

As we look toward Election Day on April 5, there are a pair of contested City Council seats, along with races for County Board and the Baraboo School District. The positions that each candidate supports is important, of course. But as you evaluate the choices and mark your ballot, I’d also recommend that you consider who is able to work together, disagree respectfully, accept their losses, and remain effective. Anything else is sheer madness.

The new spring edition of the city newsletter is hot off the presses and full of important information, including absentee voting instructions, waste disposal options, and programs at our parks and library. The Newscape is available online at cityofbaraboo.com. If you prefer a paper copy, you can pick one up at City Hall, the Civic Center, or the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Library.

Rob Nelson serves as the mayor of Baraboo and represents the 18th District on the Sauk County Board of Supervisors. He can be reached at rnelson@cityofbaraboo.com or 608-355-2715.