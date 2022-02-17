NELSON COLUMN: We can do better on race

One chilly afternoon in January, I was treated to the sight of three bald eagles soaring over the Baraboo River just beyond City Hall. These majestic birds symbolize many things to many people: the resilience of nature; strength and beauty; loyalty and patriotism.

Unfortunately, my enjoyment of this scene was marred by another symbol, as a pickup truck crossed the river, flying the Confederate flag. A flag of the nation that the Confederates sought to destroy—the United States—flew alongside. I’m not going to speculate on what those symbols meant to the driver. But for many people, the “Stars and Bars” trigger images of bigotry, hatred and violence.

I’ve noticed this vehicle around the city on other days, so seeing it again was not a shock. But perhaps that’s the saddest part of this episode: that seeing something so gut wrenching can become routine. It’s a sad commentary that racism is alive and well within our community, despite what we like to tell ourselves.

Many of us may have played a game with fortune cookies, inserting the words “in bed” when reading the sentence aloud, putting a risqué and humorous spin on the fortune. Recently, my niece shared how a black friend of hers similarly adds the phrase “for you” after someone claims that justice is colorblind, or employers don’t discriminate, or racism doesn’t exist.

Racism doesn’t exist... for you.

Unfortunately, racism does exist for many in our midst. In December, I was privileged to attend a two-day workshop on equity and inclusion organized by the Baraboo Acts Coalition. It was encouraging to be among 60 or so people willing to engage in honest, difficult, painful conversations. Within that safe space, we were allowed to dissect our assumptions, our blunders, our aspirations. It felt like a commitment to improve our community and also ourselves.

But, it was also heartbreaking to hear a pair of residents admit that there are shops they won’t enter, there are restaurants where they won’t dine, because of the way they are treated based on the color of their skin. Another participant shared how patients routinely question her professional qualifications because of her ethnicity or the spelling of her last name.

Racism doesn’t exist... for you.

In Michigan, I grew up in a house where a neighborhood covenant on the deed prohibited the sale of property to those “not of the Caucasian race.” A son of Alabama, my father regularly used outrageously bigoted language. In high school, I gleefully joined my friends in racist basketball cheers aimed at our crosstown rival. It was wrong, and though the apology comes 40 years too late, I’m sorry.

It’s not fun to peel back the onion and admit that those layers exist, and that they play some part, however small, in the person I’ve become. Even today, a quick computer quiz reveals the implicit bias I carry with me. But, the great luxury of being human is that we don’t have to be bound by instinct, or gut reaction, or first impressions. I can learn to recognize the racist signals my subconscious sends me—and reject them. I can carefully select the vocabulary I use. I can make choices to expand my exposure to different people, places, and cultures. I can learn to do better. We all can.

Change is possible for any of us, and all of us. As a city, I’d like to think that we are welcoming to everyone and accepting of our differences. But, the hard truth is that we still have work to do. Every stigma we remove, every stereotype we abandon, every conversation we brave is another small step on that journey.

I look at bald eagles as a symbol of renewal. Through a combination of ignorance and neglect, humans pushed the eagle to the brink of extinction. But then, with a shift toward understanding, respect, and compassion, we created an environment where the species could thrive. Today, we all reap the awe-inspiring benefit of eagles flying over the heart of our city. Let’s each of us employ those same tools to broach a different man-made crisis—racism—and give everyone in our community a chance to soar.

Rob Nelson serves as the mayor of Baraboo and represents the 18th District on the Sauk County Board of Supervisors. He can be reached at rnelson@cityofbaraboo.com or 608-355-2715.