Pat Nash: All jobs should be treated as essential

For the first time I can remember, anyone who wants a job can get one. According to the article “What People Earn“ in the Aug. 28, issue of Parade Magazine, “job postings on Indeed.com were 53.5 percent above pre-pandemic levels this summer, and unemployment in the U.S. is at 3.5 percent, one of the lowest rates of the past 50 years.“ Proof of that is evident to anyone who drives through most cities and towns where “Help Wanted” signs are displayed in front of businesses of all kinds.

Retail, health care and factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics and more are in high demand. That’s because the demand for goods and services has returned to normal since more people are eating out and shopping for things they delayed buying for the past few years while the threat of COVID was so high.

Increases in demand for almost everything right now is a major cause of inflation. But, as economists note, there are several causes of inflation and most of them are complicated. The war in Ukraine has caused shortages of grains that are ingredients in many prepared foods. Droughts and floods in many areas of the U.S. and other countries have caused shortages of other agricultural products, as have wildfires that have destroyed crops in Western states.

The most common reason for inflation is that the more something is in demand, the more people are willing to pay for it. And sadly, some companies take advantage of that trend and raise prices just because they can. Others that operate on a low profit margin are forced to raise prices when the costs of transportation and labor go up.

As for a shortage of workers, it appears more people are leaving their current jobs to find ones with higher pay and better benefits. And, some are questioning the value of the jobs they hold.

When we hear the term “essential workers,” we often think of those in law enforcement, fire fighting, health care, education and farming. But, if we stop and think about it, all jobs are essential. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t exist. So why are some people paid so much and some very little?

As a rule, jobs that require college and other training pay more than jobs that don’t. In a way, that’s fair. It costs a lot of money and takes several years to earn a degree or certification that provides graduates the basic knowledge required for jobs in education, engineering, medicine, accounting and more. The same goes for graduates of technical schools where students learn to be electricians, plumbers, welders or to do other jobs requiring technical skills.

Experience is also a factor in how much someone is paid. The less time a business has to train a worker, the more time that worker is actually doing the job they were hired to do.

But, as always, there are exceptions to the norm. Ultra-talented and innovative people like Bill Gates have made fortunes without getting degrees or having years of experience. That’s due not only to their determination and abilities, but also to their success in marketing their products or inventions.

Then, there are those who are rich because of luck and/or birth. Two examples are former president Donald Trump and Wisconsin’s Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, both of whose fathers started and ran successful businesses that have greatly profited their children. There are also lucky people like Wisconsin’s very wealthy U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, whose wife’s family was key to his success in business.

Finally, nearly all company CEOs earn much more than their average employee. According to the Economic Policy Institute, from 1978 to 2018, CEO compensation grew by about 1,000%. In contrast, wages for the typical worker grew by just 12%.

Meanwhile, public workers work just as hard, or harder, and make much less money because taxpayers pay their wages. And those who couldn’t afford the time or money to get an advanced degree after high school also work just as hard or harder than the wealthy do, yet many struggle to pay for necessities.

And, many of those who struggle are doing jobs that are just as essential, if not more-so, than those doing jobs that pay a fortune. For example, if all lower-paid workers quit, there wouldn’t be any retail or grocery stores, processed foods, restaurants, school lunch programs, crossing guards, school bus drivers, newspapers, janitors or maintenance people. Our streets would be filled with trash, snow would never be plowed, streets wouldn’t be maintained, goods wouldn’t be delivered and numerous other services we depend on would disappear.

In truth, all jobs are important. That’s why all workers should earn the appreciation and compensation they deserve.