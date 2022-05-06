Pat Nash: America has the ingredients for an authoritarian regime

There’s no agreement on who said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” But the truth of that statement has been demonstrated throughout history. Cruel authoritarian regimes and dictatorships thrive when good people sit back and let ego-driven, narcissistic politicians call the shots.

It’s understandable why so many people refuse to get politically involved. Most people are busy enough just trying to make a living, raise children and maintain their homes. They feel they don’t have time to research political candidates and, because of that, many of them don’t vote. That’s a huge opportunity for greedy politicians and dictator wannabes who seek power over everything else.

Today, the United States has many of the ingredients to support a dictatorship, and plenty of unscrupulous, cowardly cooks ready to encourage and enable one. In fact, they’ve been studying the recipe, manipulating the ingredients and setting the table as they convince the vulnerable to sit down and drink the Kool-Aid. They lie, hide crucial information and promise their wealthy donors huge rewards for campaign contributions. And many continue to support the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” even though there’s not one shred of evidence to prove that.

Humans are much the same everywhere. That’s why anyone who believes it can’t happen here isn’t paying attention. According to worldpopulationreview.com, “As of 2020, there are 52 nations with a dictator or authoritarian regime ruling the country: Three in Latin America and South America, 27 in Asia and the Middle East, and 22 in Africa.”

It also notes, “Dictators are usually backed (especially financially) by groups of powerful people. Typically, dictators rise to power when a nation faces significant social issues, such as strong economic crises or unrest among the nation’s people.”

The reason many Republican lawmakers, such as our own Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, call climate change “B.S.” is because they rely on money from the fossil fuel industry to fund their campaigns. Today, they and conservative media outlets are falsely blaming President Joe Biden and other Democrats for rising prices. They assume their supporters will believe them instead of doing research that would prove that worldwide inflation is due to an increase in demand for goods that are scarce because of the pandemic. It is due to supply chain issues, greedy fossil fuel companies and a shortage of trucks, truckers and other workers. Everyone knows, or should, that when demand goes up and the supply of goods goes down, prices rise.

Meanwhile, many red states are enacting laws that resemble those of repressive regimes. Those laws are taking away a woman’s right to control what happens to her own body and life, taking away the rights of teachers to inform students about America’s history, making it harder for people of color to vote, banning books, gerrymandering district boundaries to ensure their party always has a majority in their states’ legislatures, and spewing lies about elections, the media, political opponents and much more. In other words, today’s U.S. is a prime opportunity for a dictator and his or her enablers.

Since Biden was elected, China and Russia have made it worse. China has cut production of parts and goods American manufacturers and consumers need, causing shortages that raise prices. Russia invaded Ukraine, which is resulting in sanctions that have caused a need for more fossil fuels before the world is ready to rely on renewables and a huge outlay of taxpayer money to help defend Ukraine.

All of that raises the question, “Why now?” Is it a coincidence that neither Russia nor China did those things when former President Donald Trump, who cozied up to both of them, was in office? The Russian and Chinese leaders have wanted the U.S. to fail for decades. Think about that.

Anyone who doubts how much China loves Trump should read the Jan. 18, 2021, Forbes article by William Pesek where he lists all the benefits China received during the Trump administration. And we’ve all seen how Trump praised Vladimir Putin and believed him over our own intelligence agencies. Both China and Russia would love to see Trump elected in 2024 because they know he’d do whatever they want.

Some Democrats haven’t helped, either, like the ones who coined the “defund the police” phrase. Thankfully, though they and the extreme right-wingers get a lot of attention, they’re in the minority. That’s why sensible people need to speak up. And some have, like former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent in his May 1 article in cnn.com when he chastised his fellow Republicans for cowering in fear of the former president.

But along with speaking up, all of us need to vote as if the survival of our democracy is at stake. Because it is.

Pat Nash lives in Baraboo: patnash5149@gmail.com.