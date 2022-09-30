Pat Nash: Dark times helps us appreciate the light

I never thought that a diagnosis of cancer, surgery and two hospital stays would generate appreciation and thankfulness in me, but they have. I guess it takes a lot of darkness to make us truly appreciate the light.

About a month ago, I learned I had a tumor in my lung. I was told it was small and, if there is such a thing, the best type to have. On Sept. 12, I went into the hospital and had the nodule removed, along with the rest of the lobe. They also inserted a chest tube to drain excess fluid. I was released the next day. My older daughter was with me and stayed with me until my younger daughter arrived. But meanwhile, air collected in my chest cavity and pushed out into my neck and chest, making me look like a heavyweight boxer.

I then had to go back into the hospital to have another chest tube inserted — one that was higher so it could expel the air that had collected. The multiple incision sites through which the surgeon had removed the tumor were not sources of pain, but the chest tube exit sites were. Along with that, whenever I took a breath, coughed, yawned or burped, there was excruciating pain. I stayed in the hospital until the swelling started to go down, and then eventually went home.

During the entire ordeal, one of my children has been with me. First, it was my daughters, and then my son arrived the day before I left the hospital the second time. As I write, he’s still here and will be here until my older daughter returns. All of my kids live out of state and have responsible, important jobs, but thankfully they have sick time and vacation time they’ve been able to use. There’s no way I could have made it without them.

Every day gets a little easier and the pain has diminished almost altogether. Now it’s fatigue and a constant urge to sleep that are the challenges. Walking slowly and forcing myself to stay awake are helping.

It’s times like the ones I’ve experienced that proves how lucky most of us are on a day-to-day basis. But, unless we experience severe pain and the inability to complete the simplest tasks, we don’t appreciate how lucky we are.

Just riding home from the hospital showed glories I’d taken for granted. The beautiful Wisconsin hills, trees, farms, clouds and sky seemed to me like brand-new miracles. The feel of the breeze on my face during the ride home, and then the simple pleasure of sitting at my own table was like a vacation.

It was delightful to eat real food, and I was able to do that because my kids and friends provided lots of delicious meals. The house was filled with flowers from wonderful neighbors and others. Old friends I haven’t seen in years called and sent me good wishes and I received encouraging emails from some readers who found out about my surgery.

I thought I’d known the value of the simple things after growing up with a sister who had cerebral palsy and couldn’t do anything for herself. But, until the simplest things are taken away from us, we can’t truly appreciate their value.

Now, I’m thankful for each painless breath. It’s a “yippee” occasion to walk without a walker, to be able to bend over even a little bit, and to be able to rest my arm over my side when in bed.

I also want to commend the amazing, compassionate and competent staff at SSM Health’s St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Every nurse was understanding and willing to make my hospital stays bearable. And, before my hospitalization, all of the technicians at Baraboo’s St. Clare Hospital and at St. Mary’s imaging departments were kind, patient and able to answer all my questions.

I’ll never forget how generous, loving and giving my children are, nor the wonderful care I received during doctor visits and hospital stays.

And, I’ll never again take for granted the wonder of living without constant pain, the natural beauty of the world, the happiness of being free of tubes and bandages.

So, take a deep breath and realize how fortunate you are if you aren’t devastated by pain. Sneeze, yawn and burp with appreciation that those everyday activities don’t make you want to scream in pain. Go to bed and appreciate that you can lie on any side you want and don’t have to worry about a tube being kinked.

And, be thankful to family and friends who will be there when you need them. Stay safe.