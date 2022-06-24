Pat Nash: Don’t blame Biden for rising prices

When I watch Fox News or see campaign commercials for Republican candidates such as Sen. Ron Johnson, I’m amazed at how ignorant they assume their viewers are. Do they really think viewers are too stupid or lazy to do their own research? They must. Otherwise, why would they constantly lie to them and get away with it?

Their current lies center on inflation. Naturally, they’re blaming President Joe Biden, especially for the high prices of gasoline and food. Yet a simple internet search would show high inflation is occurring all over the world and has nothing to do with Biden or his administration. Anyone who wants to know the truth can find many credible sources on the internet that explain why prices have jumped so dramatically.

One simple law of economics says that when demand is low, prices fall, and when demand is high, prices rise. During the first two years of the pandemic, a large number of Americans worked from home, and many didn’t go anywhere except to buy necessities, so demand for gasoline was very low. Now people are commuting to work again and going out much more frequently. That has caused demand, which has gone way up in a short time and resulted in much higher prices at the pump.

So in March of this year, to offset the loss of Russian crude oil due to the war in Ukraine and the uptick in demand, President Joe Biden started released a million barrels every day from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is the biggest withdrawal from the reserve in its 46-year history.

According to a May 13 article in Reuters, “At its peak, the reserve stored 726.6 million barrels, but Congress and the Trump administration sold off portions of it for budgetary reasons. The reserve’s inventory stood at 568.3 million barrels on March 25.” It added that oil companies pledged to return the oil to the reserve when the crisis is over.

Meanwhile those same companies are proving how greedy they are and how little they care about people who are hurt by the high prices they’re charging. They haven’t lowered their prices even though, in just the first three months of 2022, out of 29 oil companies, 15 of them made more than 100% more than they did all of last year, and 22 made at least 50% more. All in all, oil companies made $93.3 billion in profit just between January and March.

Also on May 13, The Guardian published an article about those enormous profits. It included a quote by BP’s chief financial officer, Murray Auchincloss, who said, “Certainly, it’s possible that we’re getting more cash than we know what to do with.”

Yet Republican pundits ignore the oil companies’ greed and keep blaming Biden. On his March 15 web show, Bill O’Reilly said, “As soon as Biden took office, he eliminated all subsidies for fossil fuels.”

O’Reilly assumed his listeners were too stupid to do the research which would prove only congressional action can eliminate all subsidies for fossil fuel industries. A March 17, fact check by Politifact labeled his statement as “Mostly False” and explained Biden’s orders: “One involves a tax deduction for payments of environmental penalties by fossil fuel companies. Another involves federal funding for the construction and maintenance of shipping infrastructure typically used by fossil fuel producers.” In other words, these are subsidies the oil companies should never have received in the first place.

As for higher food prices, the ongoing and extensive loss of crops and livestock due to floods, droughts and wildfires is one of the reasons. The other night, a segment on ABC Nightly News showed the bodies of thousands of cattle that died from extreme heat and humidity at just one Kansas feedlot.

High gas prices increase the cost of transporting agricultural products, and the lack of truck drivers has prevented many farmers from shipping their produce, which has resulted in many fruits and vegetables rotting in the fields. Also, the pandemic prevented many migrants from coming to the U.S. to pick and process vegetables, fruits and meats. On top of that, the avian flu has decimated flocks and caused shortages of eggs and poultry.

As if all that weren’t enough, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused a severe shortage of wheat, barley, corn and sunflower oil — products both countries would normally ship all over the world. Add those shortages to all the others, and it’s easy to understand why food prices have gone up so much.

Maybe someone should tell fans of Fox News that President Biden can’t control the weather, oil company greed, the pandemic, interest rates or the war in Ukraine. I fear it wouldn’t do any good, though. It’s much easier for them to believe the lies.

Nash lives in Baraboo: patnash5149@gmail.com.