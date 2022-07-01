Pat Nash: Don't forget to vote in Aug. 9 primary

For some reason, fewer people vote in primary elections than in general elections. But because primaries determine which parties’ nominees appear on general election ballots, they’re just as important as the November elections. This year, Wisconsin’s primary election is Aug. 9, and absentee ballots have already been mailed to voters.

In primaries, voters must vote for only one party’s candidates. The parties listed are Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Constitution. On my ballot, few if any candidates are running in the Libertarian or Constitution parties.

When Scott Walker was governor, he and the Republican legislators hired a law firm with our money to redraw district maps so Republicans were guaranteed to win the majority of legislative seats. After the 2020 census, since Republicans still hold the majority in the Legislature, Gov. Tony Evers was unable to redraw the maps to be fair to both parties.

As a result, Republican candidates win in most districts, even though overall Wisconsin has more Democratic voters. But the maps don’t affect statewide seats such as governor and U.S. Senate.

And those races — for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat and the governor’s office — are getting the most attention this year. Johnson’s broken promise that he wouldn’t run for another term is just one example of his dishonesty that I witnessed firsthand at a town hall here in Baraboo soon after he was first elected. The meeting hadn’t been publicized, except to his supporters, but I and some others found out about it and attended. When he took questions, I asked, “What are you going to do about the Republican law that prohibits Medicare from negotiating the prices of prescription drugs?” I figured, as a businessman, he would be all for negotiating prices of products that are purchased in large quantities.

He answered, “If it’s true,” and immediately called on someone else. He was either ignorant of the law or too cowardly and dishonest to admit it existed. The pharmaceutical companies give politicians like Johnson a lot of campaign money, so God forbid he should favor the health and welfare of the people over big pharma’s profits and his campaign chest.

David Schroeder is the other Republican running for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sen. Johnson. He’s unknown by most Wisconsinites. In an article about the primary candidates, wispolitics.com states, “A Google search for details about Schroeder’s candidacy was unsuccessful.” So basically, Johnson has no competitor in the primary election.

On the Democratic side for the U.S. Senate seat, there are several choices, and I could almost guarantee that any one of them is more honest, intelligent and capable than Johnson. My first pick would be Mandela Barnes because I met him once when he visited Baraboo and was highly impressed by how easily he relates to others, his knowledge of issues facing our country and state, and his willingness to work hard for all of us. I also like Alex Lasry and Sarah Godlewski.

In the race for governor, many Republicans are on the ballot to be their party’s nominee. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was lieutenant governor under Gov. Walker, seems to be the most favored by Republicans so far. That could change since rich businessman Tim Michels got into the race.

Also, Kleefisch was just caught in a lie about Evers and the funding of law enforcement. The Feb. 1 issue of urbanmilwaukee.com states she dodged questions about the Walker administration cutting $76 million from shared revenue which, the article states, helps “fund critical public safety measures, including firefighters and police.”

It also describes major cuts under Walker to the Parole Commission, a 42.5% cut to the sexual assault victim services, and alleges the Walker administration “lost track of nearly 3,000 people convicted of sexual crimes.”

On April 30, instead of acknowledging any of that, Kleefisch said that Gov. Evers is “a big proponent of this defund-the-police movement.” On May 20, politifact.com deemed her statement “false.” It went on to prove that Evers has said he’s opposed to reducing police funding and that he directed more than $100 million in federal COVID relief money to support law enforcement. He got more money for police through shared revenue and in March of this year approved using $56 million to boost law enforcement and crime prevention programs and to clear a backlog of criminal cases.

Like most Democrats, Evers seeks to support and protect workers as well as consumers and to ensure workplace safety. He believes and fights for equal opportunity, fair wages, disability rights and regulations to protect our air and water. And like most Democrats, he believes the rich should pay their fair share of taxes.

What’s not to like?

Nash lives in Baraboo: patnash5149@gmail.com.