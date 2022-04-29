Pat Nash: Don't let right-wing media misinform you

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, several Ukrainians who’ve been interviewed by reporters said their friends and relatives in Russia don’t believe it when they tell them that the Russian military has almost completely destroyed several cities, killed innocent civilians and raped and tortured Ukrainian women in front of their children.

Their Russian relatives don’t believe them because the news they hear is only what Russian President Vladimir Putin wants them to hear. Anything else, he claims, is “fake news.” Sound familiar?

By spreading lies and suppressing truth, authoritarians all over the world have gained and maintained power as long as the citizens of their governments remained ignorant of the facts and their true motives. Over time, many narcissistic, cruel authoritarians have gone too far by starting wars to gain power over more territory, which is what Putin is doing right now. Because of the ego of a very unstable man, thousands more innocent people will die, and both the Ukrainian and Russian people will suffer serious economic consequences.

And why? Because the Russian people believe the lies. Anyone who thinks that can’t happen here hasn’t been paying attention.

Right-wing media, with Fox News right up there on top, has deliberately been misleading its audiences for years. When truth-seekers call them out, they accuse them of trying to suppress free speech. I hate to tell them, but there’s a huge difference between free speech and intentional lies. We don’t allow our children to lie to our faces, so why should we tolerate the lies by right-wing media? And why should we tolerate lies by omission, which is leaving out any crucial information the media doesn’t want their audiences to know?

For example, right-wing media lied about the COVID vaccines. That resulted in the deaths of many who believed the lies. Numerous studies have found that unvaccinated people are many times more likely to die of COVID than those who are vaccinated.

Then there are the liars who inspired and incited the Jan. 6 insurrection, but are now refusing to obey subpoenas to appear before the committee that’s investigating it. Many have also pleaded the Fifth Amendment to get out of telling the truth. Anyone with a brain knows that innocent people with nothing to fear are not afraid to testify in court.

Fox News is also in the habit of attacking Democrats for certain things but ignoring them when Republicans do the same or worse. They’re accusing President Joe Biden of being cognitively impaired because he’s slipped up a few times in his speeches. Yet they never mentioned the April 18, 2016, rally in Buffalo, New York, when President Donald Trump confused the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with the 7/11 convenience store chain. He said, “Because I was down there, and I watched our police and our firemen down at 7/11 — down at the World Trade Center right after it came down.”

They never accused him of having cognitive issues after he answered reporters’ questions about the Mueller investigation when he said, “I hope they now go and take a look at the oranges, the oranges of the investigation, the beginnings of that investigation,” or when he tweeted on May 31, 2017, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” And, when he said about President Barack Obama in an Aug. 10, 2016, ABC interview, “He is the founder of ISIS. He founded ISIS,” Fox never mentioned that he sounded totally nuts.

Last week, all the major networks were reporting on the findings of New York Times’ reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns. In their book “This Will Not Pass,” they wrote that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to fellow Republicans four days after the Jan. 6 insurrection and told them he felt Trump should be held responsible for the attack on the Capitol, and that he was going to ask him to resign. McCarthy immediately denied he ever said it. Then audio recordings were released that proved he was lying.

After seeing it on all the major news networks, I tuned in to Fox. There wasn’t a word about it. I went to its website that evening and had to scroll down several pages before I saw the story. How convenient. But months before that, to their credit, some Fox News hosts finally had enough and resigned over the lies and misinformation spewed by Tucker Carlson and others. Unlike most Republican politicians and others in the right-wing media, the ones who left obviously value the good of the country more than money and power.

Meanwhile, right-wingers are accusing Democrats of censorship and “wokeness” at the same time Republican governors are banning books and teachers from teaching history. That their supporters can’t see the absurdity of that, and the danger of their lies, is mind-boggling and downright scary.

Nash lives in Baraboo: patnash5149@gmail.com.