Pat Nash: Election for school board is easy choice

The expression, “All politics is local,” is true. That’s why it’s important for all eligible voters to cast their ballots in every local election.

On the April 5 ballot, candidates for Baraboo residents include Judge Wendy Klicko who’s running unopposed for Branch 2 Circuit Court. For Circuit Court Branch 1, incumbent Michael Screnock, a Scott Walker appointee, is running against Blake Duren. Because Screnock defended Walker’s Act 10, which took away the voices of teachers and other public workers, I’m voting for Duren.

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Baraboo School Board. Three of them, Katie Kalish, Mike Kohlman and Kevin Vodak, are already serving, and Vodak is the board president. The other two on the ballot are attorney James Heyn and pastor Bobby Buchanan.

Except for Buchanan, they all responded to emailed questions from the Baraboo News Republic, and their answers were published in its March 16 edition. The fact that Buchanan didn’t respond is a reason to question his qualifications for a position that’s answerable to taxpayers.

I attended the Baraboo Education Association’s candidates’ forum at Baraboo High School on March 16, so I could learn more about them. All of the candidates were there except Heyn, who took part via Zoom since he was recovering from a recent injury.

Attendees were offered index cards on which they could write questions for the candidates, plus a stapled packet of papers that contained the candidates’ written answers to a list of BEA’s questions. The only candidate whose answers weren’t included in the packet were Buchanan’s. His were separate, which indicated that they weren’t submitted in time to be included with the others. Also, unlike the other candidates’ submissions, his answers were extremely short and vague.

Each candidate had an opportunity to answer more questions from the BEA. Those included the subjects of staff recruitment and retention, the candidates’ priorities, interaction with community members, the upcoming referendum and their ideas about the purpose of public education.

All three of the incumbents, Kalish, Vodak and Kohlman gave detailed and pertinent answers. They all support community input, reasonable expectations, academic achievement, and student accountability for their actions or inactions which includes meaningful consequences for unacceptable behaviors. They all said that behavior issues are being addressed, but that the pandemic and its effects slowed progress on that subject.

Heyn’s answer to the Baraboo News Republic’s question as to why he’s running indicated that he’s upset with the school board’s mask mandate and its other responses to the pandemic. It appears he didn’t like that the board members considered advice from scientific and medical experts who were attempting to slow the spread of a highly infectious disease. Heyn referred to “recent data” to support his belief that those precautions weren’t necessary but didn’t bother to mention what that data was or where it came from.

Heyn also seems fixated on the subject of gender and LGBT issues and indicates he believes teachers put a large focus on those subjects. That alone proves he hasn’t spent much, or any, time in the schools. If he had, he’d know it isn’t true.

Buchanan’s written answer to the question about his skills and experience him was that he had been involved with schooling for 20 years and works with people on a daily basis as a pastor. His answer to the question of how he’s been involved in the school district was that his son is a senior at the high school and he also enjoys the sports program. That’s it.

Another one of Buchanan’s written answers was, “stay away from CRT.” He means the subject of “critical race theory” which everyone who’s bothered to educate themselves knows is a subject taught in some law school programs but not K-12 schools. At the forum he said that schools should turn out men who work hard. How about women? Or is his church one of those that believes women should be subservient to men? That would be good to know.

Buchanan and Heyn both emphasized that parents should determine what’s taught in our schools. Really? Which parents? The left-wing, right-wing or religious extremists? The conspiracy theorists and politically partisan parents? Besides that, how many parents have the time, energy, or expertise to plan curriculum for grades kindergarten through high school?

Vodak, Kohlman and Kalish all gave sensible, informed answers to every question. It’s obvious that, if re-elected, they’ll continue to give students, teachers and community members a voice and will do what’s necessary to ensure our students are educated, fair-minded and ready to become productive, self-sufficient citizens when they graduate. They have my vote.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.