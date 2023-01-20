Pat Nash: Family secret became a perfect reunion

Early on Christmas morning, I received a call from my niece, telling me her father, my half-brother she’d been caring for, had died at the age of 90. It was a shock because I’d talked to him only a few days before and he’d seemed perfectly healthy. His daughter said they’d all enjoyed a lovely Christmas Eve together, then he went to bed and never woke up.

While I was relieved he hadn’t suffered, I was also saddened because of all the years we’d missed, not knowing that we had the same mother. For most of my life I thought he was my cousin, the son of my Aunt Mary and Uncle Vince. But in the 1980s, more than 20 years after my mother’s death, I learned he was her child.

I learned it from my cousin from Memphis who’d come to visit me in Wisconsin. I’d given her a tour of the Baraboo bluffs and we’d stopped for lunch. After we’d ordered, she said, “I have something to tell you that will shock you.”

I immediately assumed she’d tell me something about her personal life, but instead she said, “The person you think is our cousin Tommy is really your mother’s son. Aunt Mary and Uncle Vince adopted him as soon as he was born.”

For the first time in my life, I lost it, and it took a few minutes to stop crying and regain my composure. It explained so many things I’d never understood: My mother’s heavy drinking every night; the sadness in her face and in her voice every evening; and the large photo of Tommy on the dining room buffet while there were none of my other cousins.

I knew mom had been the youngest of seven children raised in a strict, Catholic family in the small town of Zanesville, Ohio. But I never knew that when she was in her early 20s, she started dating a Jewish boy and got pregnant. They wanted to marry, but he was Jewish, and her family forbade it.

So, she and one of her older sisters moved to the big city of Cleveland and worked as secretaries until mom had the baby boy. Then, since Mary, another of her older sisters, was married and couldn’t have children, Mary and her husband adopted him and named him Tommy.

As soon as my Memphis cousin left, I called Tommy, who lived in California, and told him what I’d learned. He was shocked because he thought I’d known but didn’t want to talk about it. He said he’d found out the truth when he’d enlisted in the Air Force and had to obtain a certified copy of his birth certificate. The date he’d always been told was his birthday wasn’t the same as the date on the certificate.

“I’m getting you an airplane ticket when I get off the phone,” he said, and he did.

I swear, from the time I stepped on the plane in Madison until I returned home, mom was orchestrating the reunion. I had window seats during both legs of the trip, and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky the whole way.

While Tommy was driving me along the Pacific coast, and I was gazing at the ocean, I asked him if he’d ever seen a whale. “No, I never have in all the years I’ve been here,” he answered. I glanced over at the ocean and, right along the shoreline, rose the back of a huge whale and its waterspout that had to go 30 feet into the air. I yelled, he stopped the car, and we both marveled at the sight as the whale slid back underwater.

And one evening, after we had supper at a restaurant and were heading toward the beach at Santa Monica, I asked him if he’d ever seen the sun set over the ocean. Again, he said he never had. Then, as we drove up a hill leading to the city, a faint reddish glow appeared. When we reached the top, a line of palm trees were silhouetted against the gorgeous, brilliant red sunset that filled the western sky. Later, we agreed that mom was smiling down at us and making sure our reunion went perfectly.

And now I can’t help but wonder if our mother would regret not telling me the truth about Tommy if she knew that I wouldn’t judge her poorly over her decision to keep it a secret. I realize things were different back then, and I know she kept her secret to keep from hurting me. Still, I wish she’d have trusted me enough to know I’d continue to love her no matter what.