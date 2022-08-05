Pat Nash: Follow the money and use the power of your vote

We know that the way we vote on or before the Aug. 9 primary election will determine which candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. That’s why it’s so important for every eligible voter to take part. In fact, I can’t think of a time when it was more important.

Whether it’s for city council, county board, state legislator or member of Congress, our choices determine who makes the laws and who better represent our interests. So, it’s our responsibility to find out as much as we can about each candidate if we want to make wise choices.

After the general election is over, it’s also our responsibility to keep track of what laws the winners’ support, if they’re available to take our questions, if they keep us informed and if they’re working for us and not just their biggest contributors. It’s not easy to do all that, but if we don’t, we’ll have to live with the consequences until the next elections.

Anyone who keeps track of their votes knows that most congressional Republicans have supported huge, taxpayer-funded subsidies for coal, gas and oil companies, but vote against funding clean energy which would help stop the devastating results of climate change and be much cheaper for all of us in the long run. Why? Follow the campaign money.

Will those same lawmakers donate that money to the people whose homes have recently been burned to the ground or filled with flood waters because of how climate change has affected their parts of the country? Will they continue to dispute the solid evidence that climatologists all over the world have presented to show that climate change and resultant severe weather patterns are due to the constant release of greenhouse gases from factories, vehicles and other fossil fuel-dependent sources?

Of course they’ll dispute the truth. They don’t want to lose the millions in bribes they receive from the fossil fuel industries. That’s another reason we need to vote out those greedy, immoral lawmakers and vote for candidates who will work for us, not the polluters.

The majority of Democrats in our Legislature and Congress vote to:

Protect our land, air and water from toxic chemicals and other pollutants.

Protect the right of all to vote — including the elderly and disabled.

Protect and adequately fund our public schools.

Support nonpartisan redistricting maps.

Support veterans’ health care.

Allow Medicare and Medicaid to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs.

Support wind, wave, solar and other cheaper and less-polluting energy production.

Uphold the rights of women to control what happens to their bodies and lives.

Welcome immigrants who come here legally and make it easier for them to become citizens.

Put reasonable regulations on firearms that include universal background checks, age limits like the ones on buying alcohol and cigarettes, a ban on weapons intended only for the military, and strict penalties on those who use firearms illegally.

I have a thick file on the way Wisconsin’s representatives in Congress have voted on bills over the past 10 years. Looking at the records of Republicans such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, it’s clear that most of them regularly oppose commonsense laws that protect all of us, help seniors living on Social Security and those who depend on Medicare and Medicaid, among other things important to the average citizen.

They’ve voted, and will continue to vote, for the interests of huge, wealthy corporations that don’t care about anything but making bigger profits and paying a much lower percentage in taxes than the typical working American. Why else would we pay our share while Amazon and other big companies pay nothing?

Anyone who doubts my conclusions about their votes needs to get the Wisconsin State Journal every Sunday that Congress is in session and read the Roll Call column. That briefly describes each bill brought up that week and how Wisconsin members of Congress voted. The proof of what I say is right there on the page.

That’s one reason I have to shudder when I see Republican candidates’ campaign ads that feature them with members of the military or touting their service and how important veterans are to them. How convenient none of them have mentioned that Johnson and some other Republicans in Congress just voted down a bill that would have helped veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan who are still suffering serious medical effects from being exposed to the poisonous toxins released by the burn pits in those countries. That’s how important veterans are to the majority of GOP lawmakers.

And that’s why we must ignore what they say and watch what they do. And then vote.