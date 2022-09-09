Pat Nash: Friends transcend partisan divisions

The long-running comedy “Friends” wasn’t meant to inform or instruct, but it did illustrate the value and tenacity of true friendship. Even though the characters sometimes disagreed, and though some of them often took physical swipes at one another, they always reconciled and, in the end, had one another’s backs.

That’s the beauty of true friendship. I was reminded of it the other day while having a long phone conversation with a friend I first met more than 50 years ago after we’d both had babies and shared a room at the hospital in Bigfork, Minnesota.

She’d had hers several days before I had mine, and I was amazed she wasn’t at all anxious to go home because I wanted to leave as soon as possible. As I learned later, she was just reveling in the luxury of being waited on instead of having to cook three full meals a day for her husband and four boys, bake several times a week, mow many acres of grass, help do field work, care for livestock and do all the housework.

We soon learned we both lived on farms, our husbands worked as loggers as well as farmers, we each had huge gardens, preserved all our own vegetables and baked enough bread every week to feed our families. But our friendship solidified when we got in trouble with the staff.

It was the middle of the night. Our babies were in the nursery, and we were both wide awake. She started telling me about a pet parakeet they’d had that fell to the floor of its cage and didn’t move. She assumed it was dead, so she put its body in the trash. But a while later she heard a rustling sound coming out of the trash bin, went over to look, and there was the parakeet, raising a ruckus as it tried to get out of the bin.

For some reason — maybe the way she told it — I started laughing. Then she did, too, and pretty soon we were laughing so hard we were choking and gasping for breath. That’s when two nurses appeared, looking alarmed and asking if we were all right. That made us laugh even harder, and the nurses rightfully scolded us for waking other patients on the ward.

Not long after we were both home, we introduced our husbands and children to each other. It wasn’t long after that our husbands decided to log timber together. Meanwhile, she and I visited whenever we had time. Sometimes she’d take care of our children and sometimes I’d take care of theirs, and sometimes we’d sit by the river behind their house and just gab while the kids played.

Now, she lives in Arkansas most of the year and I live in Wisconsin. And because we discovered our political opinions differ, we never discuss them. We decided that true friendship remains despite political and religious differences, and we can still talk for hours, laugh over our memories and exchange stories about our families and current situations.

No matter how short a time we’ve known someone, somehow we know when a friendship is more than fleeting. There’s an indefinable closeness that’s present and an innate knowledge that you’ll be there for the other through the good as well as the hard times. Friends support and encourage one another, listen to one another and share laughter as well as tears.

And, if we’re lucky, the same goes for family. I’ve been extremely fortunate to have adult children who are also my best friends and who offer help and support whenever I need them. Lately, because of some medical issues, I’ve needed them more than ever before and they’ve been saviors more often than I can count. Through it all, we can still laugh together, which proves the wisdom of the old saying, “Laughter is the best medicine.”

Good neighbors are also valuable and often become close friends as well. It’s a precious feeling to know that just next door or a few doors down are good-hearted people you trust and who are always close by.

True appreciation for family, friends, neighbors, the beauty of nature and wild things transcend political or religious views. They retain their value for our entire lives and deserve every bit of appreciation we have for them.

Which reminds me of two more old sayings I’ve also found to be true, “The best things in life are free,” and, even better, “The best things in life aren’t things.”