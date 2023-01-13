Pat Nash: Friendship and love must trump politics

Some old friends and relatives don’t speak anymore, or if they still communicate, avoid the subject of politics. Certain members of Congress spread conspiracy theories just to hold onto their base. Some politicians and other leaders fear for their lives because of extremists on both sides. And a growing number of people distrust elections and their results.

This is what’s plaguing America right now.

We see the results of it every day if we watch or listen to the news, and the only ones who can stop it are Americans who value democracy, truth and one another.

Of course, the ones who’ve gained the most from our divisions are Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other leaders of non-democratic nations who depend on a divided America to destroy itself from within. Some of our elected leaders also hope to gain votes by spreading lies and conspiracy theories instead of working together to heal those divisions.

Those in some biased media outlets also continue to promote the divisions because drama sells. Both left-wing and right-wing television and radio stations thrive on chaos and attract bigger audiences with lies and gross exaggerations. Most of them ignore any facts that go against their agendas and hope their audience won’t learn of them. All they care about is making more money. The good of the country and of the people aren’t important to them.

All of this hit me last week when I reached out to an old friend I met when I lived in northern Minnesota in the late 1960s. Our husbands worked together more than 50 miles from our farm and she and I would often spend days together gathering balsam boughs to sell, cutting up meat — including fully-grown steers — our husbands had butchered, laughing at our kids’ antics, or just talking in one of our kitchens. She’s the funniest person I’ve ever met — her quick wit and sense of humor would often put me to my knees laughing.

Our close friendship remained even after my family and I moved many miles away. And then Donald Trump was elected president. After we both expressed our views of him, we found it impossible to communicate — until last week when I emailed her and told her I still valued her as a friend and wished we would re-unite.

The next day I was delighted to hear back from her and to hear she felt the same way. We agreed we would never mention politics and, when she heard about my stroke, she asked if it would be all right to come and visit. Of course, I told her I’d love to see her and make up for lost time.

I’d felt the same kind of division between myself and one of my first cousins. We’d grown up together, were the same age, and had always been close until the past few years when politics divided us. Luckily, we recently made an agreement to never mention politics and that seemed to be the solution.

The only other time Americans have been so divided was during the Civil War when many friends and relatives stopped speaking. Sadly, some of those divisions still exist, and recent political shenanigans have created even new divisions. Now, it’s time — past time — to put love and caring about one another ahead of politics.

And it’s possible to do that. We need to reach out to those we’ve loved who are on opposite sides and tell them we still love them, and that politics shouldn’t affect the love and respect we’ve always had for one another. No matter what side we’re on, if we want to heal the divisions, we all need to ignore biased media and search for non-partisan sources of information.

An internet search for “unbiased news media” lists several sources. The most common entries are PBS News and The Associated Press. Local papers like the one you’re reading also present both sides and avoid exaggerations and conspiracy theories. Networks like ABC, CBS and NBC also strive to present fair reporting and, unlike CNN and Fox News, don’t use propaganda, biased, one-sided coverage or lies to attract and keep viewers.

The love we have for our friends and family members shouldn’t be affected by what happens in Congress or our state legislatures. It’s becoming clear that most Americans are sick of the drama and lies and prefer moderate, sane and compassionate leaders over those who continue to encourage the divisions.

So, make that phone call, or send an email or letter to loved ones we’ve removed from our lives and tell them we cherish them and desire the closeness we’d valued for so many years. You may be happily surprised, as I was, that they feel the same way.