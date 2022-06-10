Pat Nash: Good friends only get more precious

The most appealing things about the frivolous, popular sitcom “Friends” are the humor and that no matter how upset one of them got with another, they still remained friends. Ideally, that’s how it works in real life, too.

With only one exception, I’ve maintained close contact with my good friends from high school. Over the years, I’ve been saddened by the deaths of some, and that makes my remaining friends even more precious. Luckily, because phone companies no longer charge more for long-distance calls, it’s easy and economical to stay in touch with those who live far away.

There’s Caroline Kuty, who I met my junior year in high school. She used to host pajama parties where we’d stay up almost all night and do stupid things after her parents went to bed. One night four of us sat in the middle of her street singing popular songs. I’m not sure if that was same night we moved someone’s pink flamingoes from one yard to the next, but we thought it was hilarious. She and her husband now live happily in Florida, and we call one another regularly.

There’s Sandy Sheldon, who I still call Carpinelli because it was her maiden name when I met her my first year in college. And because my maiden name is Smith, she still calls me Smitty. We met in the dorm elevator on the way down to the cafeteria. As we descended, somehow it came up that she lived on a farm. I’d always wanted to do that, so I asked her what it was like, and that was the beginning of a close friendship that we still share though she now lives in Virginia.

Around 1970, I met Mary Lund because our husbands worked at the same juvenile detention camp for boys in northern Minnesota. I loved her crazy sense of humor, and it seemed we laughed almost the entire time we were together. One November, after our husbands had butchered, skinned and gutted one of our full-grown steers and hung the quarters in their attic to age, both men had to take a group of the boys on a week-long survival trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

Two days after they left, the temperature climbed into the 70s which, in November, is unheard of that far north. Lund, who lived about 20 miles away, called early the next morning and said, “That meat’s going to spoil up there in this heat, and I don’t know what to do.”

Because I had farm chores to do twice a day as well as two toddlers to care for, I said, “Bring it over and we’ll cut it up so you can put it in the freezer.”

While I got out my mother’s old cookbook that had diagrams and dotted lines showing where the cuts of beef came from, took care of my two toddlers, fed the animals, found the meat saw and sharpened the knives, she got help loading the quarters and stopped at the store for boxes, markers and lots of freezer wrap.

We started sawing, cutting, wrapping and labelling about 9 a.m. and didn’t finish until almost midnight. At first, we were picky and precise about the cuts and labeling the packages correctly. By about 2 p.m., we were exhausted. So we started making the cuts bigger and inventing names to put on the labels, all of which we thought were hilarious -- most of which aren’t fit to print. But we saved the meat from spoiling and laughed about that day for years.

We shared many more adventures while I lived there and kept in close touch even after I’d moved far away. And always, we laughed about almost everything and shared our lives’ stories with one another. Until Donald Trump.

When he first ran for office, she told me she was going to vote for him. I asked her what she liked about him. She refused to tell me even though we’d always shared our thoughts on every other subject. I told her I thought our friendship should be strong enough to handle whatever she told me, but she still refused. And that was the last time we talked.

Though I’ve reached out to her over the years, she hasn’t responded. That saddens me, but I have hope that someday, before one of us kicks off, she’ll get in touch.

Meanwhile, I’m fortunate to have so many caring, fun-loving and loyal people in my life, including my three children. Like all good friends, we laugh together, listen to one another, help one another when needed, and share our joys and concerns. As the old saying goes, “That’s what friends are for.”

Nash lives in Baraboo: patnash5149@gmail.com.