Pat Nash: GOP fails to protect public from shooters

I’m aware that what I’m about to write won’t shock or amaze anyone who’s been watching or reading the news. I know everyone reading this has the ability to look up the statistics on deaths and injuries caused by civilians with guns in the U.S. and to compare those numbers with those from other civilized countries where mass shootings are almost unheard of.

That data alone proves that strict and sensible gun laws save innocent lives.

If you look up “mass shootings in the U.S.”, be prepared to scroll down a long time. One group, the Gun Violence Archive, is a nonprofit that tracks shootings here. Their site shows there’ve been 214 mass shootings (where four or more, including the suspect, are killed) in 2022 alone — and we’re not even halfway through the year. Twenty-seven of those have been school shootings. It takes nine pages to list the mass shootings in the U.S. just since the beginning of the year.

We’ve known for a long time that most Americans, including most Republican voters, are in support of laws that require background checks and gun safety training before someone is allowed to purchase a firearm. In 2021, a Pew Research Center poll determined that 63% of Americans supported a ban on civilians buying assault-style weapons.

I’m not sure why 100% don’t support banning weapons that are designed solely to kill a large number of people in only minutes. Hunters sure don’t need an assault rifle to kill deer, rabbits or other game. Those weapons are designed for the military to use during wars — nothing else. Yet they’re sold to 18-year-olds for — what?

Recently, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used one to kill 19 young students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Like too many other young people, he was bullied. His father wasn’t in his life, according to reports, and his mother struggled with drugs. Ramos lived with his grandmother, spent a lot of time on social media and was full of anger. A few days before the massacre, he legally bought two assault rifles.

Some Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin, such as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, are now saying that teachers need to be armed. Yet while Ramos was killing little kids and their teachers, authorities say 19 heavily armed and highly trained law enforcement officers — you know, good guys with guns — stood in the hall outside the door. The police chief reportedly felt it was too dangerous to enter the room.

It took a federal Border Patrol Tactical Unit with body armor to unlock the door and go in and stop Ramos from killing the few children who were still alive. But Vos and other Republican lawmakers think it would make sense for teachers to do that. I hate to tell them, but teachers should not have to be armed and trained to stop mass murderers in the schools.

Immediately after the massacre, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said that gun laws don’t prevent those kinds of killings. He used the same old tired excuse, saying that states with strict gun laws have large numbers of gun deaths. He obviously thinks his fellow Republicans are too stupid to figure out that people who live where there are strict gun laws can easily go where there aren’t strict gun laws and buy whatever weapons of mass destruction they want.

Right after the Texas shooting, Democrats in Congress tried to pass a domestic terrorism bill that would help stop mass shootings and other hate crimes. But of course, most Republicans including Sen. Ron Johnson opposed it. So it went nowhere, just as any bill to protect us from gun violence will never pass as long as Republicans have the numbers to stop them and have supporters who believe the oft-proven lie that Democrats want to take away everyone’s guns.

The reason GOP lawmakers refuse to pass bills to protect us against gun violence is because they get lots of campaign money from the National Rifle Association, the National Association for Gun Rights and other organizations that, in turn, get much of their funding from gun manufacturers. Obviously, Republicans like Johnson value their campaign chests more than they value the lives of children, teachers and others. Why else would they oppose sensible legislation like waiting periods, required gun safety training, red flag laws, universal background checks or bans on assault weapons for anyone but the military?

Republican lawmakers who voted against commonsense gun laws should be forced to view unedited photographs of what’s left of the bodies of those murdered children in Uvalde. Sadly, I doubt it would matter. As to whether they’ll do anything to stop these things from happening so often and so easily, I guess we’ll find out.

Nash lives in Baraboo