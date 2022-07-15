Pat Nash: Great escapes are all around us and keep us sharp

Retirees, anyone fatigued and stressed by the news, and people just looking for different ways to spend their free time are lucky to have plenty of options. The activities can include gardening, going to the library, visiting parks and natural areas, playing online games, getting together with family and friends, decluttering, volunteering and more.

Except during the winter, those who have growing space can spend hours planting, tending, weeding and harvesting. Flowers and shrubs add beauty and it’s always a pleasure to pick, eat and preserve our own vegetables, fruits and herbs.

During inclement weather there’s the library where much more than fiction and nonfiction books are available. Most libraries offer the latest magazines and newspapers as well as music, movies and audio books. Some libraries, such as Baraboo’s world-class Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, offer older magazines and other publications patrons can take home and keep.

When the weather’s nice, we’re lucky to have many local parks and state natural areas to explore. State natural areas aren’t usually crowded and provide quiet places to stroll while enjoying the beauty of trees, the sounds of birds and the peace of just sitting on a rock and basking in the sun or relaxing in the shade. The Wisconsin DNR website lists natural areas by county for anyone who’s ready to explore. For those who love being on the water, Wisconsin offers many lakes, ponds and rivers for kayakers, canoeists and other boaters.

Online games are another way to escape. I’ve found the AARP site to be a valuable source for a variety of them. Many are free, even if you aren’t a member. Just search for “games.aarp.org” to find them. I’m addicted to “Outspell,” where you can play different levels of a Scrabble-like game against a computer. There are also other word and trivia games, plus Mahjongg, Atari and retro games. Just beware — they can be addictive. But the positives are that they keep us mentally active and prevent our brains from stagnating.

For those who want indoor physical challenges, most communities offer yoga classes, gyms and other places to exercise alone or with others. For example, the city of Baraboo Parks and Recreation site lists numerous opportunities for indoor and outdoor recreation options, adult enrichment programs and more. Check out the websites of nearby cities and towns. You may be surprised at how many options there are. I sure was.

If you have a dog, check the website of the town closest to you and see if it has a dog park. They usually charge a reasonable fee for a year’s membership. Baraboo has Liston Dog Park that has an area for small dogs and a separate one for larger dogs to run free. There’s fresh water available, seating in a rest area and plenty of room for dogs to run loose and socialize with other dogs. Meanwhile, their owners have the opportunity to meet and make new human friends.

If we’re really bored, we can use our time to declutter and reorganize our homes, including closets, cupboards, attics and basements. Places such as St. Vincent DePaul’s and Goodwill are usually happy to take what we or our kids don’t want. Plus, we can pat ourselves on the back every time we see the results — at least until those spaces fill up again.

The pandemic forced us to stay home a lot more than we ever did, and a lot of us cut down on time spent with distant family and friends. Now that things are beginning to return to normal, we can plan reunions and other gatherings with those we’ve missed during our self-imposed retreats. There’s no good substitute for being with those who make us laugh and relive the fun of the good-old days while making more of them.

Then there’s the opportunity to volunteer in our communities. When I searched for “volunteer opportunities Baraboo,” a list of 25 options appeared. They include places to help wild and domestic animals as well as people with disabilities, victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault, the elderly, the homeless and more. And when schools are open, they usually welcome volunteers who are willing to listen to and help children with reading, spelling and other subjects.

If there’s a dream you have of woodworking, drawing, painting, sculpting or doing other arts or craft projects, go for it. If words are more your thing, how about writing that book you’ve dreamed of or the story of your life that you can pass on to your children and grandchildren?

I’m sure I left out other fun opportunities, but the point is we really have no reason to be bored after we retire. Enjoy.