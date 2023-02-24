I’ve never been against people owning guns, let alone the constitutional right to own them. Since I was born, there’s always been at least one firearm in the house where I lived.

Long before my dad met my mother, he worked at a police department in southern Ohio and was issued a service revolver. When I was old enough, he taught me how to handle it safely and always stressed that “a gun is always loaded.”

After my husband and I moved to far northern Minnesota, I used the same pistol and my husband’s rifle for target practice. We knew it wasn’t a threat to anyone because there wasn’t a house north of us for more than 80 miles, on the other side of the Canadian border.

That first winter we lived on venison. Needless to say, the deer hadn’t died of heart attacks at our back door. I spent many days cutting up and canning the meat my husband had harvested on our farm.

Responsible gun owners are not a problem. But a lack of commonsense gun laws combined with people with certain mental illnesses or a tendency to violence are wreaking havoc in our country. The FBI has defined a “mass shooting” as one in which at least four people are shot, and it seems like we hear of one almost every day.

The U.S. has one of the highest incidences of gun-related violence in the world. The data show nearly 53 people are killed each day by a firearm in the U.S., and that number includes accidents and suicides.

As of Feb. 14, the U.S. had 67 mass shootings just this year. The same day that report came out, another three students were shot to death and five critically injured before a gunman took his own life at Michigan State University.

According to a Feb. 15 USA Today article by Kristi Tanner, “Last year, the number of school shootings and people killed or injured during those incidents hit a record high — 132 incidents, according to Gun Violence Archive data. Seventy-four people died and 190 were injured by firearms at schools across the country.” And a majority of Americans have had enough.

On Jan. 24, BBC News reported, “Fifty-seven percent of Americans surveyed said they wanted stricter gun laws, while 32% said they should remain the same. Ten percent surveyed said laws should be ‘made less strict.’ Yet despite years of financial problems and internal strife, the National Rifle Association (NRA) remains the most powerful gun lobby in the United States, with a substantial budget to influence members of Congress on gun policy.”

And it works. Pay certain politicians enough in campaign contributions and they’ll do whatever you ask, even if it results in the killing of thousands of innocent Americans. And many of those who were murdered were K-12 school children, including 13 at Columbine High in Littleton, Colorado, 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, 21 at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, and 26 at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

What can we do about it? I do applaud the efforts of the National Rifle Association to train people in the use of firearms, but too few take the training, which explains many of the accidental deaths by gunfire. We also need to increase awareness of those who need mental health care and then make sure they get it.

Another effective way to reduce gun injuries and deaths is to encourage people to contact the police if they know someone who poses a threat. Many potential shooters talk about or post their threats on social media, and all of that needs to be reported to authorities.

There’s an amazing means of prevention begun by a nonprofit organized by parents who lost children at Sandy Hook School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. It’s called the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, which allows users to submit safety concerns privately through a computer, phone or app.

Data show it prevented at least 13 planned school shootings so far, and that’s confirmed by law enforcement and school district officials. It has also prevented the suicides of more than 400 children who received help before they could harm themselves.

But many lives are lost because parents or guardians of children have not safely secured their weapons. Evidence shows that laws requiring people to do that reduce the risk that children will shoot themselves or others. Yet as of today, only 23 states and the District of Columbia have passed any such regulation.

Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We must elect lawmakers who want to stop the killings by passing sensible gun regulations.