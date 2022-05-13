Pat Nash: I had it much easier than my mother did

It took almost four years before our first child, a son, was born. On his first birthday, I brought home our second child, a daughter.

Along with having daily farm, garden and household chores, having two children under the age of 2 was a challenge. That’s why I wasn’t excited to find out I was pregnant again less than three years later. Of course, the second she was born, I fell in love with her and never had any regrets.

But I was lucky. I was married to man who was willing and able to support us while I stayed home with the children until they were all in school. I wasn’t a disabled pre-teen who was raped by her mother’s boyfriend, got pregnant and had to drop out of school until she had a baby she couldn’t care for.

I wasn’t a woman whose doctors told her that the 20-week-old fetus would never be able to sustain life after it was born, or a woman who had a tubal pregnancy and could easily die long before the baby was due.

I wasn’t a woman whose birth control failed and who got pregnant after her abusive husband threatened to kill her if she left him. And I wasn’t a single woman who had to work two jobs just to support the children she had, and who would never be able to afford another child. I also wasn’t a teenaged girl who got pregnant and whose parents threatened to disown her and kick her out of the house if she didn’t have an abortion.

And I wasn’t a young unmarried woman with an extremely religious Christian family in a small town where she would have been scorned if she had a child out of wedlock — so before she was “showing,” she had to move to a large city, have the child, and give it up for adoption.

The woman I’ve just described was my mother, who had never been told about sex when she was young, and who started dating a Jewish boy and got pregnant. She wasn’t allowed to marry him because he was Jewish, and she was forced to give up the baby boy to her older sister who couldn’t conceive. My aunt named him Tommy.

In the 30 years after my mother’s death, I still believed Tommy was my cousin. When I learned the truth, all of the things that had puzzled me while growing up became painfully clear: why we always had a huge photo of Tommy on our dining room buffet; why my mother was sad every evening after she put my disabled sister to bed; why she told me when I got older that “It’s often the ‘good girls’ who got pregnant,” and why she became an alcoholic even while she never abandoned her responsibilities to my dad, sister or me.

Yet most Republican lawmakers think they know better than the women who get pregnant and who are facing one of the most difficult choices of their lives. They don’t care that many of those women don’t have the ability or resources to care for a child and that having to give a baby up for adoption would traumatize them for the rest of their lives.

They don’t care if those women already have more children than they can afford and that they’d be labeled “welfare queens” by the same politicians who oppose family planning. They don’t care, when they close Planned Parenthood facilities, that impoverished women can’t get affordable birth control or counseling if they do have a child. And they don’t care that many men who father unwanted children get out of paying child support while the mothers bear the child as well as the financial burdens and the stress of raising children they’re not emotionally able to handle.

Now they’re passing laws in Republican-dominated states that take away the freedom of women to choose what to do with their own bodies and how they’ll live the rest of their lives. At the same time, those politicians and their supporters have been yelling about their “freedoms” to not wear masks or be vaccinated to prevent getting a deadly disease that’s already killed 1 million Americans in only two years. I guess it’s fine with them that freedom is available only to men.

And from what we hear on the news, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court are very close to overturning Roe v. Wade which, once gone, would make it legal to ban abortions anywhere in the country. If that happens, I wouldn’t be surprised if American women went on strike until Congress passed a law making it illegal to ban abortions. I bet that wouldn’t take long.

