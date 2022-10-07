Pat Nash: It's time for a common sense political party

It’s unfortunate that there’s no political party called the “Common Sense Party,” whose members had shed the absurdly extremist attitudes of a small number of current Republicans and Democrats. The way it is now, voices of moderates in each of the major parties are mostly smothered by the few loud, persistent and often crazy extremists. Of course, most of the media highlights the extremists to attract their audiences’ attention even though most voters are fairly moderate in their beliefs.

The subject of the day is abortion. Many GOP-led states are now passing laws that outlaw it entirely, even though a majority of Republican voters believe that goes too far. For example, many feel exceptions should be made for victims of rape and incest. And some Democrats feel abortion

should be banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy unless going full-term would endanger the life of the mother. Yet many lawmakers on both sides vote without considering the moderate views of their constituents.

School choice is another contentious subject. Although everyone seems to agree that parents should have a choice on which school their children can attend, most agree that taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay tuition for students who go to schools that conduct religious studies. How many Republicans, for example, want to financially support schools that teach the Islamic religion? Yet many seem perfectly willing to support schools that teach Christian religions. That’s not common sense, so the only sensible answer is for religious schools to be self-supporting. Parents who want their children to get religious training can do it themselves, pay tuition, or send them to Sunday schools.

Then, there’s gun control and the lies coming from extremists on both sides. First of all, most Democrats do not believe guns should be abolished. Many Democrats own guns, go hunting and have them for home protection. They just want limits on who should be allowed to buy them. It would seem that everyone should approve of background checks before someone is allowed to purchase one, and commonsense red-flag laws that allow citizens to flag people who are likely to commit crimes with a gun. Even most Republicans support those limits, but you’d never know that by watching the news.

Since the COVID pandemic, even the subject of vaccines has become a political issue. Insane conspiracy theories have come to light such as one that claimed Microsoft’s Bill Gates was injecting people with microchips that he somehow put into the vaccines. That crazy theory and others prevented some people from

being vaccinated which

opened them to the infectious disease and allowed them to spread it to others. Some companies required their employees be vaccinated because they believed the vaccines prevent hospitalization and death, and preventing those outcomes saves employers money. And, of course, some refused to

wear masks even though masks also prevented the spread of the disease and saved many lives.

Immigration is another contentious issue, although there’s no reason it should be. Nobody wants open borders and nobody in office that I know of has ever fought for them. At the same time, almost everyone recognizes that we need immigrants to fill jobs that many Americans refuse to do. Go into any food processing plant, large dairy operation or most factories and you’ll see that many, if not most, of the workers are immigrants. In fact, unless we’re Native Americans, all of us are descendants of immigrants who came here for a better life. Immigrants add cultural diversity and interest to our country and bring talents and skills we’d miss if they were gone. The problem is that we need sufficient numbers of people and courts to process immigration applications and ensure that only those who come with good intent are allowed to enter and stay here.

Climate change is another issue that, for some reason, divides the parties. Although every reliable climatologist has determined that damaging climate change is real and is the result of greenhouse gases forming a shield around the Earth that prevents heat from escaping, many Republicans dispute the evidence and the reasoning. We know why many Republican lawmakers dispute it — because many of their big donors represent greenhouse gas producers like gas and oil companies. In other words, the campaign chests of those lawmakers are more important to them than the fate of the Earth and everything on it.

There are several more

contentious subjects between parties, including attitudes about former president, Donald Trump and whether he’s qualified to run for office again. I wish he would. Then he’d see how badly he’d be beaten in a primary by a sane Republican, or in the general election by anyone with a heartbeat. Of course, he’d say again the election was stolen, but then there’s no fixing

stupid.