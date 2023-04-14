Remember the old saying, “Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes?” The reason it stuck around this long is because it’s an easy way to imagine how someone else feels, the resources they have — or lack, the challenges they face and how they’re treated by others. It’s a way to create empathy in ourselves by understanding other people’s differences and struggles so we don’t add to them.

If we could all do that, it would put an end to discrimination and the resulting hurt felt by those who are misunderstood and belittled. That includes racial discrimination as well as discrimination against those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. Most of us understand the LGBT of that, but don’t know what “queer” means.

A Dec. 11, 2019, article on the subject from the American Psychiatric Association provides a detailed explanation of the “queer” designation that’s too long to go into here, but it includes those who are questioning their sexual orientation or the designation they were given at birth based on their physical characteristics.

Those who believe sexual orientation is a “choice” have not educated themselves on the subject and probably don’t have a loved one who identifies as LGBTQ. They may want to ask themselves why anyone would want to subject themselves to bullying, taunting and sometimes physical assault by those who are clueless about the subject when those LGBTQ people haven’t hurt anyone.

Years of research show, and the above article states, “The rate of suicide attempts is four times greater for lesbian, gay and bisexual youth and two times greater for questioning youth than that of heterosexual youth.” That’s because they don’t just struggle with their feelings of being “different”, but they struggle with hateful comments and actions from those who are downright cruel.

Yet adding to their struggles is exactly what many Republicans in GOP-dominated states are doing. A March 1, 2023, ABC News article reports at least 11 states have already passed laws that restrict gender-affirming health care for LGBTQ youth and that at least 20 other states are considering bills that would do the same.

So, what’s “gender-affirming” health care? The article states, “Gender-affirming care, refers to social affirmation, puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgical procedures, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.” And it’s been shown to improve the mental health of those who have it. It goes on to state that, “several major national medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Public Health Association, say that gender-affirming care is safe and effective. Some, like the American Medical Association, deem it ‘medically necessary.’”

I have some friends and relatives who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or trans, and all of them are responsible, kind, successful adults who have worked hard and contributed to their communities and beyond. They’re smart, funny and strong, but it hasn’t been easy for any of them because of the prejudice and discrimination they’ve had to face throughout their lives.

And that’s what I don’t understand. Why would anyone want to make life hard, and sometimes unbearable, for those who don’t hurt anyone? Are the tormentors lacking so much confidence and self-esteem that they feel the need to pick on people they consider different just so they feel better about themselves?

That’s what’s happening due to some state legislatures banning things like gender affirming health care. First of all, what someone decides to do with their own bodies isn’t anyone else’s business. It doesn’t affect anyone but the ones choosing it and those who support and love them. What it does is make life easier for those who choose to have it. And it can save lives.

Again, LGBTQ people don’t choose their sexual orientation any more than those who are “straight.” I know a very conservative man who is the father of a young person who identifies as bisexual. He said he did all the research and has determined it wasn’t their choice — it’s just who they are, and he has accepted them with love. As a result, his child feels accepted by one of the most important people in their life.

If all parents of LGBTQ people would do the same, it would eliminate the loss of innocent lives and the suffering that results from bigotry and ignorance. Their children have enough struggles and pain due to misunderstanding and bigotry outside their families. Having the support of loved ones makes life better for those who are considered odd by those who have refused to educate themselves.