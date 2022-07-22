Pat Nash: Look for answers from reliable sources

The one thing most Americans agree on these days is that we don’t agree on much. Contentious topics such as abortion, gun rights, immigration and taxes have been around for years, but they haven’t caused serious ruptures in friendships and families until recently.

Now, the issues of masks, vaccinations, climate change and what’s taught in our schools have made the divisions between us grow even wider. So maybe it’s time for all of us to step back, ask who’s benefitting from these divisions and why they’ve been so successful.

For years, Russian leaders have claimed they’d defeat us from within. History has shown that lies and disinformation are much more powerful than bombs because they pit a nation’s citizens against one another, making them vulnerable to tyrants. It’s worked in many countries, including Germany when Adolf Hitler was in power.

Back then, the main sources of information were newspapers and radio broadcasts. Once Hitler’s party gained control of them, it was easy to convince the populace that Jewish people were the source of all their woes and only Hitler could make things better.

After Hitler got the backing of the majority in his country, power went to his head. He used his armed forces to invade Austria and part of Czechoslovakia in 1938, then went after Poland, Denmark, Norway and other countries, starting the World War II. All Germans suffered because of his massive ego. When I was there in the mid-60s, there were still remnants of destroyed buildings.

And those who’d lived through the bombings suffered post-traumatic stress disorder that lingered long after the rubble was cleared. Our elderly German neighbor lady wouldn’t step out onto her front porch until she scanned the sky because she was still afraid an American or British bomber would appear. All the German people we got to know told us stories about the fear, hunger and poverty they experienced during the war Hitler started.

That war, and most others, should have taught us that the narcissism and ego of one leader and their enablers can destroy or seriously damage entire nations. Unfortunately, the old saying “The only thing we learn from history is that we never learn from history” continues to be true.

But it doesn’t have to be. If people start paying attention and seeking the most credible information they can find, and then getting involved by voting and promoting truth, a nation can be spared the worst results. From what I can tell, this is one of the most important times for Americans to do that.

The problem today is the sheer number of outlets people use to get their information or, in many cases, deliberate disinformation and lies. Then, there are lies by omission, which is when a person or the media leave out important information or fail to correct a preexisting misconception so they can hide the truth. One example of that is when Fox News harps on Hunter Biden’s profiting from his father’s position but purposefully omits any information about how much former President Donald Trump’s children have used his position to reap huge profits from their businesses.

Fox also ignored evidence of the former president’s immorality, incompetence, lies and corruption. But when President Joe Biden stumbles on a word, they’re all over it. And has Fox ever mentioned that the federal government had a budget surplus when Bill Clinton was president? In contrast, CNN, though it definitely leans more left, didn’t ignore the fiasco connected to our leaving Afghanistan and hasn’t ignored Biden’s change of heart concerning the Saudi Arabian leader.

The three broadcast networks, ABC, NBC and CBS, and reputable newspapers report unbiased news for the most part and, if they make a mistake, they correct it. But many internet sites have a goal to convince people to believe lies even when the truth is out there and easy to find. Unlike Russia’s and other authoritarian states’ media today, the U.S. allows freedom of expression, even when it’s deliberately false. That’s why it’s up to each of us to decide where we get our information and what we can believe.

Responsible citizens use more than one source and then compare the credibility of each before deciding on a position. They find out who and which groups are financially supporting the sources and determine if important information has been left out. They use fact-checkers to expose lies and liars before they believe information put out by partisan sources. And once they learn who’s lying, they ask what purpose or political organization the lies serve.

It's not easy to be a responsible citizen, but it’s necessary if we want to unite our nation and not help to tear it apart.