Pat Nash: Lots of people are doing good things -- even if it doesn't make the news

It’s not hard to understand why some people have stopped watching or listening to the news. It’s all depressing except for maybe 30 seconds at the end of some networks’ nightly news programs.

If it isn’t about a democratic, peaceful country being brutally attacked by a much larger, more powerful country that’s controlled by a heartless monster, it’s stories about murders, gun violence and other atrocities. And except for natural disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes, all of the bad news is created by human beings.

Actually, a lot of the natural disasters have also been created by human activities. Once this fact was established, concerned and aware humans realized and admitted that fossil fuels and other greenhouse gases have caused the earth to warm, causing drastic weather changes all over the globe. Yet powerful people such as our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who called climate change “B.S.”, have ignored the evidence gathered by worldwide climate scientists only because they want to protect their wealthy campaign contributors who profit from mining, processing and selling fossil fuels.

How hard is it to accept the scientific fact that greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide don’t just float off into outer space, but form an invisible dome around the earth that absorbs heat? Some of that heat escapes into outer space, but some is reflected back onto the earth and has resulted in a rise of the earth’s temperature. Human activities have created more carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases than the earth can naturally regulate. In the not-too-distant future, if we don’t soon make drastic changes, the earth won’t be able to support life.

Some selfish people may believe it, but think, “It doesn’t affect me.” Well, it does. Our tax dollars go to help areas that have been devastated by those extreme weather events, and it shouldn’t be hard for those whose homes have been destroyed or damaged to see it’s affecting them now.

But overall, humans should have evolved enough to have the ability to think ahead and to be concerned about those who will live here after they’re long gone. And many do and are. But not enough. Many are still acting like wild animals and thinking only of themselves.

Whenever I take a drive, and every day in my yard, I see wild animals and their disregard for the needs of other animals. On the way to the grocery store recently I saw starlings feasting on the bloody body of a rabbit that had been run over by a car. The starlings didn’t care that a healthy rabbit had been killed. Instead, it was a treat for them, and they were taking advantage of it. The dominant squirrels in my yard that chase other, less dominant squirrels away from the sunflower seeds I’ve scattered over the patio don’t care if those other squirrels starve to death. They’re wild animals and “survival of the fittest” is all they know.

And sadly, that’s how some human beings operate. Some owners of huge corporations, some lawmakers and others operate the same way. For example, politicians such as Sen. Johnson refuse to pass laws that would help people afford the prescription drugs they need. He and other Republican lawmakers have consistently refused to allow Medicare to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs or make the wealthy pharmaceutical companies cut prices, even though the owners would still make a fortune. That’s why Americans pay much more for their prescription drugs than do people in other countries.

But thankfully, not all humans are selfish and heartless. Most humans care about others as much as they care about themselves. We see that displayed in health care, education, environmental and social service occupations. We see it in some churches, charitable organizations, law enforcement officers, neighbors, friends and family members. I want to believe that for every selfish person, there are 10 who are giving and caring.

But those stories don’t often make the news, so it’s understandable that so many people feel sad and often depressed at what they see and hear on the news. They don’t often hear about the many volunteers in their communities, the neighbors who help one another, or the parents who work two or more jobs to be able to feed and care for their children. They may not notice all the people who work to make others feel better and happier like those at homeless shelters, senior centers, nursing homes and more. And most of us don’t realize how many good people donate money to charities that help those in desperate need.

To all those who make life better for others — we need you and appreciate you. Thank you.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.