Pat Nash: Love of animals can bridge partisan divides

Americans are divided over so many issues these days it’s easy to forget what unites us. One thing is the enjoyment we get from animals.

Most of us have appreciated the love and laughter we’ve experienced from having pets. And most of us enjoy seeing wild animals in their natural habitats. Some who live in the country regularly feed the deer — although that’s discouraged by natural resources professionals — cranes and other animals. I regularly feed sunflower seeds to the birds, rabbits, chipmunks and squirrels that live in or near my backyard. In return, they, along with hummingbirds that frequent my feeder, entertain me every day.

But my most interesting and numerous encounters with wild animals were in northern Minnesota. The first experience was definitely not entertaining. We moved into the one-story house in the fall, after it had been vacant for a year. Vacant of humans, that is. What we soon discovered was that a family of skunks lived in the crawl space under the house. At the same time, we learned that skunks spray one another and not just their predators.

That was obvious the first time a gag-inducing odor wafted up through the floorboards and permeated the entire house. We soon learned the only entrance to the crawl space was under the steps that led to the attached garage. By setting out dishes of tuna, I was able to lure them into the garage and then out to the driveway. But not all of them came out at once. That forced us to lure them out one-by-one after it got dark. As soon as one was out in the driveway, I used a flashlight from the living-room window to illuminate them so my husband, who was up on the roof, dispatched them with a shotgun. It wasn’t pretty, but it was the only solution we could think of.

Although we sealed, or thought we sealed, the opening to the crawl space, another critter showed up a few years later, only this one turned out to be welcome. I first learned of him the day I heard a clanging out in the entryway where we also stacked firewood for our wood-burning stoves. I’d boiled a whole chicken and set the-covered pot out in the entryway to cool. When I looked out the window in the kitchen door, there was a weasel yanking as hard as he could on the chicken, which was bigger than he was, as he tried to get it out of the pot. He disappeared under the wood when I opened the door, and I thought that was the last I’d see of him.

But one night soon after, I was in the kitchen reading when I thought I saw something move. Peeking out from a hole above the kickplate under the sink was the weasel, his little feet on the kitchen floor as he looked around. I had some cooked chicken in the refrigerator, so I set some in a bowl where he’d appeared, and it didn’t take him long to come back out and gobble it down. That became a ritual as the weasel I named Willy and I soon became friends.

When I told a neighbor about him, he warned me the weasel would kill our chickens when we let them roam in the spring. But he didn’t. Instead, thanks to Willy, it was the first and only winter we didn’t have mice in the house.

Speaking of mice, one year when we did have them, I heard a loud squeaking that sounded like an off-kilter washing machine. The only problem was that it was coming from the living room. There, barely visible on the braided rug, was a baby mouse. Its eyes weren’t yet open, and it wasn’t even as big as my thumbnail, but it sure was loud. I picked it up and it curled into the palm of my hand, thankful, I assumed for the warmth. I then put a drop of milk in the crease of my hand where it lay, and it immediately lapped it up.

I found a tall box, set a light inside a can of sand, covered the bottom of the box with some old socks and that’s where he lived for several weeks. He lapped milk out of my hand every few hours until he could eat solid food and I soon discovered, by the size of his ears, he was a kangaroo mouse. Just when he was big enough to go on his own and I was about to take him to the barn loft, he escaped. That was the only winter we didn’t set mouse traps.

Those are just a few of my encounters with wild animals. I hope to have a lot more.