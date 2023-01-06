Pat Nash: New year reminds us to be thankful

The beginning of a new year isn’t meant only for looking ahead: It’s also a time for looking back to discover and appreciate what we’ve learned from the things we’ve experienced. How we react to events, the kind of people we’re drawn to or avoid, and the things that prompt our fears and joys are related to experiences we’ve had from the time we were born and what we learned from them.

I’ve been extremely lucky. I had loving parents who always made sure I was safe, well-fed, and had the advantage of a good education. My sister Sandy was three years younger than I was and, though she was disabled with cerebral palsy and couldn’t do much for herself, she was always cheerful and ready to laugh.

She was also the best listener I’ve ever known. Although her speech was hard to understand, her eyes and expressions made it obvious she understood every word she heard and empathized with what people were telling her.

My mother cared for her all day, every day. But once Sandy was too big for mom to lift from the bed to her wheelchair, dad started his own business so he could work from home and be there to help when needed.

I learned the hard way to be sure to tell our loved ones how much we appreciate them. When I was only a few weeks into my senior year in college, I called my mother to tell her I was thinking of breaking up with my boyfriend. I knew she would be able to offer good advice about any decision I was considering.

The next evening, my father called to tell me mom had died. She’d gotten a bad headache, was reaching for the aspirin, and then fell to the floor. She weighed only 84 pounds, so he picked her up and carried her to bed. She died before the doctor arrived. She was 55 years old.

Dad sent a neighbor to pick me up at school. The next day my roommate and friends at school packed and delivered my things, and I stayed home to take over my sister’s care. It wasn’t till then that I fully realized that was a full-time job that went from early morning until Sandy went to bed at night, and that I’d never adequately expressed to my mother how appreciative I was of all she had done for me and my sister. I also realized how much my father had done to make my life easier, so I made sure I told him before it was too late.

I never wanted for anything until after he died and my husband, three-month-old son and I moved to the farm in northern Minnesota. We soon learned it was difficult to raise beef cattle unless you were firmly established and had a big enough herd. Even after my husband got a job as a logger, there wasn’t extra money to buy much more than necessities. We couldn’t yet afford a second car and I had to stay home to take care of our child and keep the woodstoves going, so I couldn’t get a job. I also had a huge garden to plant and tend, all the vegetables to preserve every fall, and chickens, ducks, geese, cattle and pigs to feed and water.

My husband and I had both spent time on farms as children, but I learned most of my farm and gardening skills from Lila Wilson, an older woman who lived a few miles from us and taught me how to raise our own food. The first year we couldn’t afford a large freezer, so she also taught me how to can all the vegetables. Another neighbor taught me how to cure ham and make sauerkraut. That first winter, before we had livestock and a freezer, I canned the venison from the deer my husband harvested for us. Later, my mother’s old Betty Crocker cookbook showed me how to properly cut up the beef, chicken and pork we raised.

Since those years, I’ve never taken for granted the canned vegetables, prepared meat and already-gathered eggs I buy in the store. They may not taste quite as good as what we raised, but it’s sure a lot easier.

Appreciating what we have often comes once we realize we could lose it. Now that I’m recovering from a stroke, I’ll never take for granted the ability to walk unassisted, write my name clearly, drive a car and much more.

So during this new year, I intend to be truly thankful for all I have and especially for my amazing children who are always there when I need them.