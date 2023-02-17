Many people can’t take the time research candidates, so they neglect to vote in primary elections. But primaries are as important as general elections — in fact, I’d argue they’re more important. They’re what the playoffs are to the Super Bowl: if a team doesn’t win the playoffs, they don’t have a chance to be the champs.

Wisconsin’s election playoff — primary Election Day — is Tuesday this year, and the election “Super Bowl” is April 4. Running are candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as well as candidates for many local offices such as county supervisors, city council members, school board members and more. All of those positions are important, and the results can affect all of us. That’s why it’s important to let our voices be heard.

Voters can vote by absentee ballot or in person. To see what’s on your ballot, go to myvote.wi.gov. It will list your local clerk’s location, contact information and hours of operation. However, before you return your ballot, make sure it’s sealed in its original envelope and that it includes your witness’s signature and full address.

Voters with disabilities have the right to access any polling place or get assistance marking and returning their ballots. If needed, more information can be found on the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition website.

Eligible U.S. citizens are fortunate to have the privilege to vote, whereas people in many countries do not. That’s why it’s crucial to be informed about the candidates’ political parties, backgrounds, priorities and goals. Just knowing which political party they represent gives voters an insight into that.

Thanks to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., anyone who watched President Joe Biden’s Feb. 7 State of the Union address had a clear picture of the Republican Party’s ideals — or lack thereof. McCarthy and Vice President Kamala Harris sat behind the president and their reactions were clearly visible during the speech. When Biden reminded Congress that the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act limits the cost of insulin to $35 a month for seniors on Medicare, allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs and restricts the amounts Big Pharma can charge, Harris and the Democrats in Congress stood and applauded. McCarthy and the GOP side of the aisle remained silent and seated.

The Inflation Reduction Act also encourages domestic production of renewable energy and aims to decrease our dependence on fossil fuels. When Biden pointed this out, McCarthy shook his head and the Republicans again remained silent and seated. If all that doesn’t tell voters they care more about their wealthy gas and oil company contributors than about our air, water and the welfare of ordinary Americans, then nothing will.

Biden’s speech also pointed out that the Inflation Reduction Act will lower the federal deficit by making the rich pay their fair share. When a huge and profitable company like Amazon has paid a lower percentage in federal taxes than people barely above the poverty line, there’s a problem. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill should reduce the national debt by $102 billion by 2031.

While Republican lawmakers like our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, continually gripe about the deficit, they neglect to mention they voted for a major tax overhaul when Donald Trump was president that, because of the loopholes and lower taxes on the rich, increased the deficit substantially. Funny they never mention that.

Last June, conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court voted to take away women’s right to have an abortion. That reinstated Wisconsin’s abortion ban from 1849, that provides no exceptions for rape or incest and could jail or fine doctors. Gov. Tony Evers has already vetoed several anti-abortion bills that passed the GOP-controlled Legislature, and when he called for a special session to repeal the 1849 law, Republicans gaveled in and out in less than a minute. Looks like they’ve never heard of women’s rights.

I recommend voting for Janet C. Protasiewicz or Everett Mitchell for state Supreme Court justice. Baraboo voters will choose three new school board members from the eight candidates on their ballots. Gwynne F. Peterson, Amy J. DeLong, Angela Hanley and incumbent Tim Heilman all have the knowledge, experience and respect for education, students and teachers that’s required in a school board member, so any of them would be excellent choices.

We should all be grateful we have the freedom and opportunity to choose who represents us in federal, state and local governments. Let’s not take it for granted.