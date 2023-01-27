Pat Nash: Priorities change throughout our lives

Until recently, I never considered how people’s priorities change over the years. But since my stroke, while I’m not able to do much more than think, I’ve had time to reflect on how my priorities have shifted, which has made me more understanding when it comes to those who aren’t interested in politics or other subjects I now find important.

As a child, one of my main priorities was finding ways to get out into nature. Before I was allowed to leave our yard in Lakewood, Ohio, I was fascinated by bugs I’d find in the grass and loved to hide under the bridal veil shrubbery that surrounded our house.

Then, when I was a bit older, I discovered a vacant lot at the end of the street. There, I was fascinated by the ferns, moss and fallen trees. And as soon as I learned how to ride a bike, my whole world expanded.

First, it was just the streets around our house, but when I was about 10, my best friend and I rode our bikes down a steep road that led to Metropolitan Park along the Cuyahoga River where we were delighted to find a riding stable. When we learned from the stable boys it cost $1.50 an hour to ride, our highest priority was to earn that much, and/or to beg it from our parents. My father, being an accountant as well as a loving parent, said he’d contribute a dollar, but I had to earn the rest on my own. In those days, that meant finding and selling empty glass bottles at the small, neighborhood grocery store.

To do that, I had to search vacant lots and, in one instance, dig one out of a moldy tree stump. The grocer was not pleased to see all the dirt in that bottle. We finally got the money we needed, and I was in heaven. But I was surprised that, after the hour of riding was over, exploring the forest and huge rock formations was much more exciting to me.

Eventually, I’d ride down to the river by myself, and eat the lunch I’d packed as I sat among the rocks and drank the water that spouted from a spring. Since then, being out in nature has been one of my favorite pastimes.

That, and reading. At the other end of our block in Lakewood was a library where I spent almost as much time as I did playing with friends or exploring the park. In the summer, I’d sit on our porch swing and read the books I’d brought home. In those days, and for many years after, the books were all fiction, but in the last several years my interest in fiction has waned and almost everything I read now is non-fiction.

In the years between then and now, my priorities were raising our three children, caring for livestock, milking cows and, after the children were older and we were done farming and had moved to Wisconsin, working in schools with children who have special needs.

I wasn’t at all interested in politics until 2011, after Scott Walker was elected governor of Wisconsin, and along with other Republicans, pushed Act 10 through the Legislature. The ruling took away the right of the teachers’ union to negotiate wages, class sizes and more. I was working at the schools at the time and the minute I entered the school the day after the ruling, it seemed all the teachers’ energy and spirit had left the building.

I surprised myself, since I’d always felt the unions overstepped their rights when they fought to keep bad teachers in their jobs. But Act 10 went way too far and many good teachers left the profession after it passed. When I saw the effects of that, I suddenly decided to educate myself about state politics. That led to an interest in politics in general.

Unfortunately, a community’s, state’s and country’s education policies depend on the politicians who control the laws governing public schools, including universities. The party with the majority can cut or increase funding at will and enact laws that affect education at all levels. The positive aspect of that is that we, the people, have the power to remove harmful politicians when we vote.

I still believe people need to educate themselves about politics and then vote, but my most recent priority is to regain mobility on my right side so I can walk without a walker and type as fast as I used to. Those things I’ve lost, at least for now, but what keeps me going is the love and support I’ve received from my three children and friends. It doesn’t get better than that.