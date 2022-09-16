Pat Nash: Republican candidates attempt to fool voters

I wish I didn’t feel obligated to write about the subject of this column, but every time I turn on my TV, I’m bombarded by lies and misrepresentations. The lies are constantly spewed in the campaign ads for Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who’s running against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to keep his seat in Congress, and Tim Michels who’s running to replace Gov. Tony Evers. Those ads are some of the most dishonest I’ve ever seen, yet these candidates willfully spew and approve them.

I’m convinced they believe their supporters are too ignorant to know how to fact check and distinguish truth from lies. Do they think none of them have the internet and are unable to find the truth, or do they think their supporters are too lazy to do that and would rather be spoon-fed lies? Beats me.

Both Johnson and Michels are claiming their opponents, Barnes and Evers, are in favor of defunding the police. They must think their supporters don’t know how to enter “Gov. Evers and funding for law enforcement” in the internet search bar. Or else they really hope they don’t. Because if they do that and click “enter,” a long list of credible references pop up that all show Evers has approved at least $100 million in additional funding for Wisconsin law enforcement. But Johnson and Michels aren’t the only ones lying about this.

On July 29, Maddie Anderson, a spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association, issued a statement that said, “Wisconsin families are desperate for a leader whose top priority is keeping their communities safe. Instead, Governor Tony Evers gave counties the green light to defund Wisconsin’s police departments.” Yep. The big shot Republicans in the state think their fellow Republicans are stupid, too.

The Republican National Senatorial Committee and the Republican candidates here in Wisconsin are also claiming Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wants to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency because Barnes was photographed holding a t-shirt that said, “Abolish ICE.” They don’t mention that he was just handed the shirt at an event where many protested the Donald Trump policy of separating children from their immigrant parents when they reached the border. Barnes has never claimed he wants to defund ICE, and has repeatedly denied it, but the Republicans won’t admit that. On Aug. 29, PolitiFact deemed the accusation “mostly false,” and backed up that conclusion with actual facts.

Michels is also claiming that Gov. Evers has a “job-killing agenda.” Uh, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workplace Development, “Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in April was 2.8 percent, tying the record low set in March and 0.8 percentage points below the 3.6% national unemployment rate for April.” And for July, the last month listed, it was at 3%.

Everywhere you go there are “help wanted” signs, but I imagine Michels hopes his supporters ignore them as well as the actual numbers of employed Wisconsinites. Again, he must believe those supporters are so dim-witted that they believe his claim that Evers has a “job-killing” agenda.

Then there’s his accusation that Evers doesn’t care about education. That one actually made me choke. Until Evers was elected governor, his entire adult life was spent in education: as a teacher, principal, district superintendent, and deputy superintendent of the state Department of Public Instruction. Then, in 2009, he was elected to be the superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction, a position for which he was elected two more times. Wikipedia has a long list of his lifetime educational achievements. Meanwhile, I wonder when Michels last entered a public-school classroom.

At least Sen. Johnson admits there’s a worker shortage. It’s been widely reported that, to solve the problem, he’s proposed that seniors get out of retirement and go back to work. That’s in addition to his vote in 2013, for a budget proposal that included raising the age to receive Social Security from 65 to 70. Just because he’s rich and doesn’t need Social Security, he apparently feels other seniors don’t, either and that they’re all able to work full-time until they’re 70. Talk about being out of touch.

And speaking of being out of touch, Republican lawmakers and conservative Supreme Court justices here in Wisconsin saw nothing wrong with a law that said nobody could have help marking or returning their ballot. That would include people like my sister who had cerebral palsy and, though she was very intelligent, couldn’t mark a ballot let alone return one by herself. Thankfully, a federal judge recently ruled that disabled Wisconsin voters can receive assistance this November — no thanks to Republican lawmakers or the biased, Republican-friendly justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Remember all this when you vote.