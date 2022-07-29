Pat Nash: Republicans don't deserve votes of hardworking folks

It’s totally beyond me why anyone would vote for Republicans anymore.

The Republican Party’s principles used to be based on fiscal conservatism and common sense. Now, the majority of Republican politicians spread fear of anyone who’s different and act with cowardice as they swear blind obedience to a would-be dictator. They’re hypocrites who have no regard for any group that doesn’t fill their campaign chests.

Their party relies on, protects and supports media that thrive on lies and businesses that poison our air and water. They pretend climate change doesn’t exist because they value the political contributions they get from polluters more than they value the fate of the human race and this beautiful Earth. They also pretend to fight for law and order unless it’s right-wing extremists who are breaking laws and disrupting order.

They brag about giving everyone tax breaks, but many of those breaks have gone to the top 1% of earners. I don’t know about you, but my federal tax bill under Republican administrations never went down more than $6.

It’s also amazing they’re so blind to the blatant hypocrisy they demonstrate when they rant about their freedoms being taken away while their party and the people they’ve elected stomp on our freedoms every day. Their politicians’ actions resemble those of dictators who aim to control every aspect of our lives, like banning books and the teaching of history in our public schools, telling us who we can love and marry, dictating what gender we are and insisting they should have control of a woman’s body from the moment she can conceive. Freedom? Don’t make me laugh.

As if that’s not enough, now they’re putting absurd restrictions on the voting process. Here in Wisconsin, the conservative members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court have ruled that convenient absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal. Also, Republican-based rules mandate that voters who vote by mail must personally put their ballots in the mail without someone doing it for them. That could prevent severely disabled and/or seriously ill people from legally casting their votes. If that’s not discrimination, I don’t know what is.

Also in Wisconsin, the Republican majority in the state Legislature has refused to confirm at least 150 of Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees to state departments. One of those departments is headed by retired dentist Fred Prehn, former Gov. Scott Walker’s appointee. Following the Republican script to fight for big businesses over our air and water, Prehn rejected regulations of toxic PFAS compounds in our ground and drinking water. That alone should tell voters where their values lie.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers fight for the people’s right to have clean air and water. They believe the scientists who have proved that climate change is being caused by the release of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere where they trap heat. That’s why the entire world is experiencing so many weather extremes that are costing nations billions of dollars in crop losses and damage to buildings and natural resources — as well as the lives of many of their citizens.

Democrats believe in fair taxation, not the Republican system of taxing lower and medium-income people more than they tax the rich. Anyone who questions why they do this should follow the money.

Democrats believe in fair elections with no unreasonable or discriminatory rules. They believe Election Day should be a federal holiday, so most people don’t have to take off time from work to vote. Most Democrats are against gerrymandering legislative districts which is what Republicans here in Wisconsin did when Scott Walker was governor. Now, it’s guaranteed they keep the majority in the state Legislature unless Republican voters wake up and realize those GOP lawmakers are only out to please their big donors and to keep their jobs.

The majority of Democratic lawmakers and candidates will fight for fair and reasonable gun legislation that would set strict limits on who can purchase an assault rifle, universal background checks, red flag laws and age limits like those required to buy alcohol. They do not want to take away everyone’s guns — that’s another lie put out by the GOP.

Democrats also believe Medicare and Medicaid should be able to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs. Today, many seniors and disabled people can’t afford the medications they need to stay alive and healthy. Again, follow the money to find out why Republican lawmakers refuse to pass a law that would help them.