Pat Nash: Special gifts come with special needs

I’ve had a lot of jobs in various states over the years. I was a fourth grade teacher, employment counselor, customer service representative and supervisor, human resource manager, marketing specialist, assistant with blind and visually impaired students as well as in different school districts with children who had other special needs. Although it paid the least, I loved working with those children the most.

Perhaps because I grew up with a sister who had cerebral palsy, I was drawn to children with disabilities, including learning disabilities. My first job was teaching a class of 44 fourth-graders in the same Catholic school I’d attended from fifth through eighth grade. The students in that class had been labeled “slow learners,” and the summer before school started I received a stack of their records. One of them stood out because it listed his IQ as 50, which is half of what is considered “average.” I immediately decided he’d be a challenge, so when I made the seating chart I made sure he sat right in front of my desk so I could assist him easily when needed.

He was definitely different than the other students. When it was time for a test, he got so nervous that he couldn’t get paper and pencil out of his totally disorganized, stuffed-full desk and, of course, could not complete the tests. Yet, he always answered questions correctly and in great detail when asked orally. So, because he walked to and from school, I called his mother and got her permission to test him orally after school. From then on, he scored 100% on every test.

Back then, at least in small, poor Catholic schools, there were no special education programs and none of us had heard of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder -- ADHD, dyslexia, or most other behavioral disabilities. Children with those conditions failed repeatedly, were expelled or were placed in asylums where they merely existed and were not treated or educated. Thankfully, we’ve learned a lot since then.

Many years later, I was telling a friend about this child and my friend asked if I’d kept track of him. When I said I hadn’t, my friend said, “Why don’t you see if you can find him and call to see how he’s doing?”

That was before the internet, so I called the operator, found he was still living in the same town, and dialed his number. When he answered, I said, “This is Miss Smith, your fourth grade teacher.”

He sounded suspicious, then asked, “What kind of car did you drive?”

“A white Volkswagen,” I said.

That’s when he yelled to his wife, “Honey, it’s Miss Smith!”

I asked him how he’d fared since I’d seen him last. He said he didn’t do well in high school until he decided to join the Army, then he straightened up, stopped smoking pot, graduated and went to the recruitment office in downtown Cleveland. “I got the highest score ever recorded there,” he told me. Then he said, “Till then, you were the only one who believed in me.”

After he finished his service, he went to college on the GI Bill and earned his degree. When I called him, he was working on his master’s degree so he could become a reference librarian, a job he held till he retired this year.

Over the years, working in various schools with children with special needs, they’ve never failed to surprise and delight me. One of them, a little girl who’d been about 3-years-old when she was found wandering the streets in a foreign country, was put in an orphanage and adopted by an American couple. Although she never spoke, it was obvious she was brilliant. She never failed to get 100% on math and other tests and, I hope, her intelligence and spirit eventually helped her overcome her disability.

I also worked with a student who spent almost his entire day crawling on his hands and knees and banging his head on the floor in a special-education room. Yet, one day when the teacher was giving a lesson in front of the class, she asked them questions about what she’d just taught them. He immediately stood up straight and answered every one of them correctly.

All of this is proof that, when it comes to children with special needs, they often have special gifts that aren’t always obvious. In fact, that’s probably the case with most children as well as adults. That’s why we can’t assume anything about people’s intelligence or abilities until we spend a lot of time with them. And even then, they may still surprise us.

Happy holidays, everyone.