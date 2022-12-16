Pat Nash: Support for Trump doesn't make sense

I’ve always felt I could understand why people act the way they do. Over the years I worked with troubled adolescents in a juvenile detention center and a group home. I got to know many of them and came to understand what led them to violence and other crimes.

For instance, I once heard a girl sobbing as she sat in an isolation cell. Although she was very small, she’d been placed there because of her tendency to physically attack other girls in the detention center. Feeling sorry for her, I knocked on the door and asked her if she wanted to talk. She said she did.

“I’d never be here if my mother ever cared where I was or what I did,” she cried. She then told me that her mother was a prostitute who kicked her out of the house every night so she, her mother, could ply her trade. Out on the streets, the girl took up with others who had no parental guidance or loving caretakers. And they fought, robbed people and ended up in trouble.

Few of the troubled kids I’ve worked with had a father in the home and, if they did, he either ignored them or was physically or sexually abusive. Plus, their mothers often had serious mental health problems or worked two or more jobs and were rarely home. So, it was easy to understand why their children had serious issues.

But, I’ve yet to understand why so many good, hardworking people who claim to be Christians continue to support a man who has never adhered to the teachings of Christ, especially those that stress honesty, love for all and humility. I don’t get it.

On Dec. 10, 2019, the New York Times reported on the scams perpetrated by the Trump Foundation, a fake charity that was used to funnel money to him and his properties.

“President Trump has paid $2 million to eight charities as part of a settlement in which the president admitted he misused funds raised by the Donald J. Trump Foundation to promote his presidential bid and pay off business debts, the New York State attorney general said on Tuesday.”

That was major news, yet gullible people still supported him and believed the lies perpetrated by some on Fox News and other right-wing sites that not only continue to spread falsehoods, but never report information they don’t want their viewers to know. I’ll never understand why some people refuse to check the validity of what they’ve heard from biased sources or why they believe things that are easily disproven.

A simple internet search for “credible news sources” lists those with the best reputations for truthful reporting. Some of those are: The Associated Press, PBS, the Wall Street Journal, Reuters and the BBC. The problem is that too many people rely solely on sources that report only what they want to hear. In other words, they’re afraid of hearing the truth because they don’t want to be wrong. That said, I’d rather be wrong than ignorant.

I also don’t understand how low- or middle-class people can believe that the former president can relate to them. He was a multi-millionaire by the time he was 3-years-old. According to his long-time personal attorney Michael Cohen, who wrote about him in his book, “Disloyal,” Trump’s father paid big bucks to get him into elite colleges where he rarely studied or even read books. He was known as a ladies’ man who drove expensive cars and dated as many beautiful women as he could. Trump’s father even paid people to take his tests.

Then, of course, his father gave him the real estate business he, Fred Trump, had built from the ground up. People who worked with Donald Trump say he rarely did any work even after he’d taken ownership of it. So how ordinary, hard-working people can believe he understands their lives or will work to help them is beyond my comprehension.

His own sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, was audiotaped saying to his niece Mary Trump that, “He has no principles. None.” For proof, look up “Mary Trump’s secret tapes.”

It’s well known that his parents ignored him when he was growing up and he didn’t even have a loving nanny. The only times he got their attention was when he was acting out and getting in trouble. In fact, many of his classmates called him “detention Don.” He still seems to be desperate for attention by any means possible and he has never cared who he hurt along the way.

And now he’s running for president again. I just hope his former supporters have awakened and, on Election Day, show him his days in the limelight are over.