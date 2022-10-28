Pat Nash: Take advantage of chance to vote

The good news is that more people have voted early this year compared to other midterm elections. That means more people are paying attention and becoming involved in making our democracy representative of the majority of Americans.

In the midterms, we have the privilege of voting for the U.S. Representative we want to represent us in Congress. In Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District, U.S. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, is up for reelection. He has served us faithfully in Washington and will continue to do so when reelected. As the owner of a small business, he understands the importance of local businesses and votes for bills that support them and the average working person. He has also supported bills that would raise the minimum wage, encourage investment in infrastructure and job creation and many others that were meant to help average working people.

And, as we all know by the never-ending television campaign commercials, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is also up for reelection and is opposed by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. The differences between the two are stark, with Barnes supporting hard-working people and pledging to lower their taxes. Because of his policies, Barnes has been supported by union workers, Planned Parenthood, and many more organizations that represent the interests of the majority of Americans.

The same goes for incumbent Gov. Tony Evers.

Unlike his opponent, Tim Michels, a rich businessman whose father started and grew the construction business the candidate now co-owns with his brothers, Evers has had to work hard on his own to succeed. He didn’t inherit it from his father. He began as a teacher and worked his way up to be a principal, district superintendent, deputy superintendent of Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction, and was elected state superintendent in 2009. In 2018, he ran and was elected to be Wisconsin’s governor with Barnes as his running mate.

Since he was elected, Evers has proposed legislation that would legalize medical and recreational marijuana, increase the absurdly low state minimum wage, and grant public workers collective bargaining rights. All of those proposals have been blocked by the Republican-run Legislature. If that doesn’t indicate how people should vote, I don’t know what will.

As for Michels, voters should ask why all three of his children attended schools in New York and Connecticut. So, is Michels a Wisconsin resident, an absentee father or both? He most likely feels at home at all three of his properties including a multi-million-dollar house and lot in Hartland, a $17 million mansion in Connecticut, and an $8.7 million New York City penthouse. The strange thing is, according to a May 2, article in Urban Milwaukee, his wife Barbara listed their $17 million Connecticut home as her “residential street address” when she made a campaign donation in December 2021. So, is he an absentee husband as well? Only his family knows for sure.

Another important race is for Wisconsin attorney general. The incumbent, Josh Kaul, was elected in 2018, and made sure his department erased the backlog of sexual assault kits that accumulated under the previous administration. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice website Kaul has worked to address the opioid epidemic, gun violence, clean water and climate change. From all accounts, he’s a good man who works hard for all of us.

With so much depending on the results of the Nov. 8 election, it’s more important than ever for concerned citizens to make every effort to vote and convince others to do the same. And despite making it harder to vote in many places, Republicans are being surprised at the increased turnout in early voting. That’s despite their decision to outlaw drop boxes throughout the state.

Remember, people can vote in person at designated locations after Oct. 25. For full information about where and how to return Wisconsin ballots, see https://myvote.wi.gov. Take advantage of your freedom to vote. Some people don’t have that choice.