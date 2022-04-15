Pat Nash: The amazing internet comes with good, bad

As we age, it’s tempting to look back and compare the “good old days” to now. I believe our childhoods were better without overprotective parents who are afraid to discipline. Video games plus other screen entertainment keeps today’s kids sitting indoors much of the time. We see children and adults everywhere staring at their smartphones while missing all the wonders of nature and face-to-face interaction with fellow humans. That’s why I don’t want a smartphone.

At the same time, I wonder how we ever got along without microwave ovens, central heating and the internet. I sure don’t miss the outdoor toilet we had for two years in Germany or having to cut and split wood for 10 years so we could keep warm in northern Minnesota. It still feels luxurious to merely turn up the thermostat when the house is cold while never having to empty a stove of wood ashes.

I can’t remember how we used to reheat our cups of coffee. Did we dump it in a pan on the stove or just drink it cold? Reheating coffee and leftovers and cooking frozen dinners are a cinch with a microwave.

But to me, it’s the internet that’s the most amazing. With a few taps on the keyboard, we can access almost all of the inventions and knowledge that have been discovered since the beginning of time. It’s a boon to anyone who has to do research for school or work, or just because they want to know how to do something or satisfy their curiosity. I probably look up at least 10 subjects every day to verify information or find facts about something or someone.

On YouTube, those who love music and other entertainment can find their favorite musicians, comedians and more. We can also use it to find out how to do almost anything.

Then there’s Facebook, which like most things online can be used for good or mischief. For me, it’s a simple way to connect with old friends and make new ones. It’s also a way to take a break from depressing news stories and rainy days while laughing at the funny videos Facebook friends post every day and enjoying the heartwarming stories, videos and photos of people and animals.

One of my favorite Facebook pages is “Peintures” from Paris, France. Its pages are filled with beautiful paintings and other artwork created by artists from all over the world, dating from centuries ago to now. It’s like an art museum that’s free to the public and open 24 hours a day. Some of the artwork is so realistic it looks like photography.

I usually prefer the ones that are obviously paintings or drawings because they have a magical quality that, to me, is missing in many photographs. I’m sure that’s because the artists’ hearts, hands, creativity and talents all combine on one piece of paper, canvas, ceramic or another medium.

Facebook is also a good place to get others’ opinions, ask questions, have stimulating discussions, be notified about local events and informed about missing people or pets in the area. It’s also a place to find jokes, pictures of places friends go on vacation as well as photos of amazing scenery, buildings, nature and animals from all over the world.

The downsides to social media sites are that they’re easy to become addicted to. They also are used to propagate lies and misinformation that divide us and weaken our great nation. Sadly, for a variety of reasons, those lies are often believed by people attracted to conspiracy theories.

Facebook attracts scammers who request to be your friend. That’s why it’s recommended to accept as friends only people you, or one of your friends, know are legitimate.

You can also run into people who post obnoxious or disturbing comments. In that case, all you have to do is block the person so you’ll never see their posts again, and they won’t be able to see yours. As with anything on the internet, it’s better to be safe than sorry. If something or someone seems suspicious on Facebook, it’s a good idea to avoid, block and report them. Facebook regulars can tell newcomers how to do that.

Email is another great invention that allows us to instantly send letters or documents that arrive within seconds instead of days. Again, how did we live without it? But caution is again advised: Never click on a link in an email from someone you don’t know because it can contain a virus that invades your computer and steals your personal information.

Using common sense along with virus protection, it’s usually safe to enjoy all the amazing, useful and entertaining online offerings.

Pat Nash, of Baraboo, can be reached at patnash5149@gmail.com.