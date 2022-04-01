Pat Nash: The truth matters for our local schools

I’ve had enough of the lies and misinformation about what’s being taught in our public schools. From what I can tell, the people who are yelling the loudest and complaining the most haven’t spent 10 minutes in the schools or any classrooms since they attended as students.

Well, I have. For six years I worked full-time with the Cooperative Educational Service Agency District 5 Vision Program in the Portage public schools. That entailed accompanying blind and visually impaired students in regular classrooms as well as preparing Braille documents, translating Braille to print, and more. But most of my time was spent in regular classrooms assisting blind and visually impaired students as needed.

After I left that job, I worked as a substitute aide in the Baraboo School District’s kindergarten through 12th grade special education programs until the pandemic hit. In total, I’ve spent more than eight years in hundreds of classrooms and was able to observe many teachers in all grades.

Before I worked in local schools, I worked as a customer service representative and supervisor at two Madison cable companies, as a human resource manager at a plastics injection molding company in Rochester, New York, and did job recruitment, training and placement in Wisconsin Rapids. Those jobs, and more, came after many years of farming.

Based on the jobs I’ve had and all the people I’ve observed, I can attest that every single day teachers face much greater challenges than those in most other professions.

In the most recent years, it became clear to me that the biggest challenges facing teachers were student behaviors. I saw how that prevented other students from learning and teachers from teaching. Unfortunately, the teachers and principal under the former Baraboo district’s administrator had little power to issue consequences, so the disruptive behaviors continued. I’m told that conditions are much improved under the new administrator, Rainey Briggs, who cares about the students who want to learn, listens to the teachers and expects respectful behaviors and accountability from all students.

As to the ridiculous accusations of critical race theory being taught, and teachers emphasizing gender and LGBT issues, I can only say that both accusations are baseless. Those putting out that false information have absolutely no idea what they’re talking about. I dare them to list how many hours they’ve spent in our public schools over the past 10 years.

And now they’re saying if a student tells a teacher, counselor or other school staff member that the student feels they are lesbian, gay, bisexual or trans that the staff member must tell the student’s parents. What if the parents have threatened to disown them if they are? What if the student fears some other sort of punishment because they aren’t “straight”?

LGBT youth have a hard enough time reconciling what they know about themselves with societal expectations and norms. The suicide rate among LGBT youth is at least four times higher that of their heterosexual peers. LGBT youth with accepting parents, relatives and friends are much more able to cope with societal bias and discrimination and have a greater sense of confidence and fewer mental health issues as they become adults.

Forcing a school staff member, who’s been told something in confidence by a student, to disclose that information to a parent is not only heartless but could physically and mentally damage the student. The teacher may encourage a student to disclose the information to their family, but the decision should be up to the student.

As for CRT, informed people can cite pages of facts and disclose curricula in all grades, but that won’t dissuade those who still believe the lie that critical race theory is taught in our K-12 schools. A quick and simple internet search will verify that it’s a graduate school subject taught mostly in law schools.

Then there are those who reject the idea that inclusion and acceptance of differences should be encouraged in our schools. Do they want staff to ignore discrimination against students because of race, religion, gender identity or anything else the students can’t control?

Someone needs to remind them we live in a democracy that honors and celebrates “liberty and justice for all,” and that taxpayer dollars should not go to schools that don’t respect and support that idea.

Nash lives in Baraboo: patnash5149@gmail.com.