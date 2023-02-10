When I think about it, I never fail to be amazed that practically all the knowledge mankind has ever recorded is now available to anyone with an internet connection and a smartphone or computer. The problem is that lies and misinformation are just as available on biased or poorly operated websites. Those sites don’t publicize anything their owners and operators don’t want their audiences to know. That’s why it’s important for people to be able to distinguish credible, unbiased sources from those with the goal of misleading them.

Many of us can remember when our main source of detailed information came from encyclopedias and/or books we got at a library. We’d go to the card catalogue, look up the subject and then find the books that were listed. We also saw news on television and heard it on the radio, but there was nothing like we have today: 24-hour cable news and website coverage of news and opinions from all over the world.

And then there’s social media such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp and WeChat. According to investopedia.com, “The term social media refers to a computer-based technology that facilitates the sharing of ideas, thoughts, and information through virtual networks and communities.”

Research has shown that the average screen time for Americans is seven hours and four minutes per day, which includes time spent using the internet for work. There’s also research that shows children as well as adults can easily become addicted to its use.

According to a July 23, 2022, article in infomeddnews.com, “Social media addiction is defined as excessive use of social media that leads to negative consequences in a person’s life. These negative consequences can include problems with relationships, work, school, and mental health.” The article also includes ways to prevent addiction to it.

Anyone who’s paying attention realizes how addictive it can be. For example, one day, a group of my former colleagues and I were talking and laughing while having dinner at a restaurant when I happened to notice a couple at the next table. The man was looking at his phone the entire time while the woman sat silently eating her meal. If I’d have been her, I’d have walked out.

One of the saddest examples I’ve seen of internet addiction was when I was working in an after-school program. Time after time, I saw little kids eagerly waiting near the door for their mothers to pick them up. And, also way too often, I’d see their smiles disappear as their mothers came in while staring at their phones and barely glancing at their children as they gestured for them to follow them out to their cars.

We older folks can remember that, when we weren’t at school, our childhoods were spent outdoors in all weather, playing with our friends.

We got plenty of exercise and fresh air while learning how to relate to others our own age. But today, too many children spend large parts of their days online.

One summer a few years ago, I deliberately checked out various parks and playgrounds in town to see how many children were there. I saw none. In only one yard did I see children playing together.

The internet, and social media in particular, can be amazingly useful and entertaining. But it can also be extremely addictive and sometimes dangerous for adults as well as children and teenagers. It’s well-known that predators use it to lure children and others into life-threatening situations.

A Nov. 30, 2022, ABC News article by Emily Shapiro, “Catfish murders,” describes a horrifying case of “catfishing” where someone online pretends to be a different person than they actually are and then sexually assaults or even kills their victims. The article states: “A grieving family is pleading with parents to monitor their children’s online activity after a former Virginia police officer ‘catfished’ a 15-year-old girl online and then traveled to her Riverside, California, home, where he allegedly killed her mother and grandparents.”

On Jan. 29, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN that he thinks 13 is too young for teens to be on social media. “It’s a time where it’s really important for us to be thoughtful about what’s going into how they think about their own self-worth and their relationships, and the skewed and often distorted environment of social media often does a disservice to many of those children.”

That said, it also has benefits such as widening our perspectives, entertaining us with hilarious memes, beautiful photos and paintings as well as giving us the opportunity to meet people with whom we share the same interests. Like many other things, social media can result in positive or negative experiences. It’s up to us to control it.