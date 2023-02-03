One of the most valuable professions to society and our country is also the least valued by some on the right.

The teaching profession has recently been under attack by those who haven’t spent a minute in our schools in years. Some of those know-nothings go to school board meetings and rant about imaginary problems because their beloved, extremely biased Fox News and other right-wing media outlets have reported their usual lies or exaggerations about teachers and what’s taught in the schools.

I know they’re lies because, until the pandemic, I spent years in regular classrooms in two school districts as I accompanied students with special needs to their classrooms, recess, the cafeteria and gym. The accusations that teachers are “grooming” students to be gay, transgender or whatever would be laughable if it weren’t so damaging and hurtful to the children and teachers involved. Plus, it doesn’t happen.

What is true is that most teachers are accepting of, and respectful to, all students’ differences. What’s a lie is that transgender students make a show of changing clothes in gym locker rooms. The last thing they seek is unwanted attention and harassment. Almost every middle school and high school locker rooms has separate changing rooms for anyone who wants privacy. And transgender students, above all, do not want to encourage taunting or being debased for who they are.

Teachers who accept LGBTQ students show compassion, understanding and fairness — all of which should be appreciated, not demeaned. It takes enormous courage for an LGBTQ student to be themselves because some students bully them and try to make their lives hell. Some of the tormentors call themselves “Christians” which is proof they have no clue what Jesus taught.

But teachers are leaving their jobs for other reasons as well. According to Kathryn Dill’s June 20, 2022, article in the Wall Street Journal, “A National Education Association poll conducted this year found 55% of teachers said they would leave education sooner than planned, up from 37% last August.”

Some of the reasons are burnout, a need for higher pay and few opportunities for professional development. A June 14 article in businessinsider.com reported, “Gallup surveyed over 12,000 full-time workers in the US. According to the survey, K-12 education had the highest share of those reporting they feel ‘always’ or ‘very often’ burned out, at 44%.”

Buzzfeed also reported on Jan. 24 of this year that, “More than 300,000 teachers left their jobs between February 2020 and March 2022.” That’s tragic, and one of the reasons is that right-wing radicals are spreading misinformation that leads to frustration and fears of retaliation.

Some people wrongly assume a teacher’s job is over when the students leave the classroom. Although it’s been many years since I taught school, I still remember staying up past midnight grading tests, giving feedback on essays and lesson preparations. I’m sure today’s teachers do the same.

Also, some school district administrators refuse to support their teachers because they fear the parents of disruptive students. I was once in a classroom with a blind and partially deaf student, and even though the teacher was wearing a microphone so that student should have been able to hear her, it was still impossible because another student was sitting on a metal heating vent and banging his feet against it. When I looked at another student he just shrugged and said, “It’s like this every day.”

I then asked the teacher why she didn’t send him to the office. She replied, “Because it doesn’t do any good — they send him right back.”

As I was taking the blind student back to the special education room, I saw the principal in the hallway and told him what was happening. He said, “That’s a tough class.” I should have asked, “Then why don’t you do something about it?” but I didn’t. I wonder if it would have made a difference if I had.

The only way things will change is if the parents of students who want to learn, who are the majority, ask their children if these things are happening in their classrooms. If they are, then those parents need to confront administration and voice their disapproval. Every school needs to have in-school detention for disruptive students and, if they’re still disruptive, those students need to be removed and placed in off-campus facilities that are geared and staffed to handle and treat them.

Teachers have a lot of challenges and worrying about first-graders with guns just adds to them. The last thing they need are right-wing extremists making up lies about them and about what’s happening in our schools.