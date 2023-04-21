I admit I’m a news junkie. I also realize that our media, including newspapers, television, internet and radio, are filled with stories that, with few exceptions, concentrate on bad news. The old saying, “If it bleeds, it leads,” seems to be true.

These days, along with stories of tornado damage, flooding and other devastating weather events, we’re also barraged with stories of school shootings, violent gangs and serious political divisions not seen since those that preceded the Civil War. In fact, some radical groups, including some who claim to be based in Christianity, have already predicted another civil war and seem to be licking their lips in anticipation.

But, that’s not who we are. The majority of Americans get along with one another, help their neighbors, work hard and contribute to the economy. Many generous people volunteer at food pantries and other charitable sites. They help those in need by contributing to GoFundMe campaigns, help the elderly or disabled cross the street and much more. And, if we look hard enough we can find examples of good news in our media. One source is goodnewsnetwork.org.

There are plenty of jobs out there for anyone willing and able to work. In many towns it’s common to see several “Help Wanted” signs in commercial areas. And, because there’s such a need, that’s resulted in many employers raising wages. Fortunately, even if there aren’t enough American-born citizens to fill all those jobs, most immigrants are willing and qualified to do most of them.

That’s been true for many years. I worked in job-placement in Wisconsin Rapids back in the 1980s and had many Hmong clients. I placed several of them in cheese factories and, without fail, their new employers would call me to say, “Send as many as you have.” The employers told me their Hmong employees were always on time, didn’t miss work and were willing to do any job. It’s the same today with immigrants from Mexico and Central America.

Another piece of good news is that inflation is easing. The costs of energy and food are falling so Americans can get more for their money. That will hold true unless there are shortages due to severe weather events, poultry diseases or other circumstances we can’t foretell.

Americans are getting sick of the political divisions that have been encouraged by some who rank politics above the good of the country. Instead of trying to calm things down, biased news organizations on both sides stress differences instead of what we all have in common. It’s not a bad thing to expose corruption and lies, but they need to balance their stories and try to see both sides whenever possible. Of course, many lawmakers feel they benefit from those divisions and that’s why they continue to attack instead of trying to reach agreements and compromise.

Politicians who thrive on name-calling and attack instead of trying to find common ground, members of the media who lie and spread misinformation, citizens who don’t look at both sides before they vote — they all contribute to division instead of coming together to solve problems.

The vote tallies on the bipartisan referenda on our April 4 ballots show that most Wisconsinites believe able-bodied people should have to look for work while receiving public benefits. That makes sense. Another one that voters approved authorizes judges to consider “serious harm” instead of “serious bodily harm” when setting conditions on a defendant’s release before trial. That also makes sense.

And, the last one authorizes the state Legislature to define “serious harm” in relation to the conditions a judge imposes on an accused person released before conviction. That, makes sense, too, which is why it passed. In fact, all of them passed with a considerable majority, proving that most Wisconsinites are united when it comes to serious issues.

But there’s even more good news: most of us are done doing our taxes and can relax for another year.

Also, the never-ending dramas around former President Donald Trump are finally catching up with him. Despite, or because of, his constant attention-getting tactics, most Americans are sick of him, and many Republicans are looking elsewhere for a presidential candidate. They’ve started to realize he isn’t good for our country because of the extreme divisiveness he encourages and his constant, juvenile statements on serious issues. They’re ready to move on.

The leaves are out, the daffodils are up, and it won’t be long before other flowers bloom and share their beauty. All of that, as well as the beautiful spring weather we’re experiencing, despite the recent snow, tends to brighten our days and improve our attitudes. Summer is almost here. I hope you all have a chance to get out and enjoy it. And — if all else fails, there’s always ice cream.