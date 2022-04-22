Pat Nash: Trauma can take its toll, but there's hope

One spring day while sitting in my fourth-grade classroom at St. Clements Catholic School in Lakewood, Ohio, I was looking out the window at the beautiful blue sky and fluffy white clouds. My thoughts of being out there playing were abruptly interrupted by the words of my teacher, a nun. In a grim tone, she declared, “If you eat meat on Friday and die before going to confession, God will send you straight to hell.”

At that instant, I realized her God was not the same as mine. My God was loving and kind, not the cruel, vindictive being she was describing. Several years later, the Catholic Church changed its policy on that subject and declared that eating meat on Friday was no longer a mortal sin. I still smile when I recall a cartoon I saw soon after. It showed the devil standing by hell’s gates, and one of his helpers asking him, “What do we do with the ones who ate meat on Fridays?”

Though I remember the nun’s words as if I heard them yesterday, I wasn’t traumatized by what she’d said because I didn’t believe her. But I’ve wondered if some of my classmates who had eaten meat on Fridays remained in perpetual fear of going to hell no matter how good they were otherwise.

Yet any trauma they may have faced would have been minor compared to the trauma suffered by Native American children who were taken from their families and communities, then forced to live in residential schools, most of which were operated by faith organizations including the Catholic Church. To his credit, Pope Francis has apologized to the Indigenous people of Canada, but the same things also happened to Native Americans in this country.

The results of scientific studies of this history are described in “The Legacy of Trauma,” a February 2019 article published by the America Psychological Association. The studies found that “children and in some cases grandchildren of those who attended the schools were more likely to report psychological distress and suicide attempts, to have learning difficulties and problems in school and to contract hepatitis C through drug use than controls whose parents had not attended such schools.”

The article also mentioned studies of trauma suffered by Black people. Black students “who reported high rates of perceived discrimination also had higher rates than others of uncontrollable hyperarousal, feelings of alienation, worries about future negative events and perceiving others as dangerous.” In other words, years of study have shown that the effects of trauma aren’t short-lived. They’re often passed on to future generations.

Every day some children suffer constant trauma because of missing, abusive or neglectful parents, and those children are the most likely to become criminals. I saw that years ago while working in a juvenile detention center and later in a group home for troubled adolescents. Few of those teens had fathers in their homes, and if there was a father, he was often abusive. Many of their mothers were addicted to drugs or alcohol, and several were prostitutes. It’s no wonder the children’s lives were so adversely affected.

The effects of trauma are also felt by entire nations, which was illustrated by how the German people reacted to the severe economic and social challenges they faced after losing World War I. Millions of their loved ones had died and the rest faced starvation, lack of raw materials and fuel. They had also been humiliated. That made them susceptible to an authoritarian such as Adolf Hitler who made Jewish people the scapegoats and promised the people a return to glory. We all know how that turned out.

Both positive and negative childhood experiences affect how we think, react to various situations and feel about life in general. Most of us have experienced some traumatic events, but those who’ve had loving, responsible parents or caregivers are much more able to overcome them as well as the frequent challenges that are a part of everyday life.

On the other hand, those who were physically or emotionally abused by their primary caregivers are apt to have low self-esteem and more fears, suspicion and distrust — normal reactions to long-term trauma. As adults, they’re also apt to believe conspiracy theories that align with their distrust of authority figures in general and will grab at anything, no matter how outlandish, that supports their suspicions.

The promising news is that with effective mental health care, many of those symptoms can be eliminated or lessened. Evidence also suggests that if children have at least one loving and supportive role model, they have a good chance of becoming a well-adjusted adult with the tools needed to overcome and effectively deal with emotional stress.

Nash lives in Baraboo: patnash5149@gmail.com.