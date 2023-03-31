Mark Twain, the pen name of Samuel Langhorne Clemens and the author of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” as well as many other books and newspaper articles, delighted in travel and eventually made a living writing about the places he’d been.

He once wrote, "Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the Earth all one's lifetime.”

He was right. When we’ve never traveled beyond our home base, our vision and opinions of life, other humans and locales are extremely limited. It’s then natural to assume most people are like us and people we’ve been around our whole lives. It’s then natural to assume that those who are different don’t fit in. It’s only when we travel, and experience other places and ways of life do we broaden our perspectives. And we learn.

We learn there are many ways to accomplish the same things; that our way isn’t the only way. We learn there is beauty in unexpected places and even that the idea of what’s beautiful is different for different people.

The farthest I’ve ever traveled was to Germany when I married my fiancé who was serving in the army there. We decided against living on the base because we wanted to get to know some German people.

We rented the downstairs of a house in the small village of Ober-Mörlen which was only 15 minutes from the base and had a small yard in front and a garden plot in the back. It also had an attached garage that held a huge apple press. Every late summer and early fall, people would bring carts full of apples to be pressed into apple juice and put into huge basket-covered glass jugs.

It didn’t take long for me to realize how much more the Germans valued and appreciated their land than most Americans do. I never saw a lawn over there -- every bit of space not taken up by a building was planted in vegetables or flowers.

There was an asparagus bed in the lot between our house and the neighbor’s. The man who owned it would come and hoe between the rows every few days. When he was done, he sat down on the curb, scraped any dirt and mud from his shoes, then carefully scooped it all up and returned it to the bed. And every day or so, the women who lived on the block would sweep their porches and stairs, then sweep the street in front of their houses. I’d never seen Americans do anything like that.

I also never saw anyone search the sky before they left their homes, but the Oma -- grandmother -- next door did that every time before she went down the stairs of her front porch. Of course, I never before knew anyone who’d had two world wars take place on their land or who saw enemy planes strafe the streets and fields right in front of them.

Years later, I spent three years on Prince Edward Island, Canada’s smallest province. Because we lived out in the country I didn’t get to meet many Canadians. But I was disappointed after watching “The Royal Canadian Air Farce,” a late-night comedy modeled after our “Saturday Night Live.” It seemed its major theme was mocking Americans and implying we’re all shopaholics, greedy, shallow and attention seeking.

Coincidentally, I met one of the show’s actresses who had also made fun of Americans during her speech at a graduation ceremony on the island. Afterward, as she mingled with the crowd, I told her I’d lived more than 60 years in the U.S. and never once heard an American make fun of Canadians, yet Canadians seemed to make a habit of mocking Americans. She harrumphed and walked away.

Most of my travels have been here in the United States. I recently counted that, since I was born, and because of my husband’s job transfers as well as my sense of adventure, I’ve lived in 27 houses in six states. I learned that the friendliest people were in northern Minnesota, and the least friendly were in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, despite the belief in “southern hospitality.” It was apparent some southerners are still upset about losing the Civil War.

Years later, I discovered one of Wisconsin’s hidden treasures was in and around the small town of Kendall. But it wasn’t until we moved to the Baraboo area, where I’ve lived longer than anywhere else, that I finally felt at home. It took a while, but I made it.