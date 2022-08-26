Pat Nash: Trump supporters don't know right from wrong

Last week while sitting on my deck listening to the rain pounding on its metal roof, I felt thankful we were getting much needed moisture. But if I lived in a flood-ravaged area, the rain would feel like a curse. That’s the kind of thing that proves the truth of the saying, “Everything is relative” and why determining what’s good or bad can sometimes depend on the circumstances.

However, when it comes to human behaviors it’s almost always cut and dried, which is why most of our laws condemn actions that hurt others unless the hurtful action is a result of self-defense. What’s perplexing to me are the rules made by some authorities, like school boards, state legislatures and Congress that forbid actions that don’t hurt anyone.

One example is in an article in the Aug. 18 edition of the Baraboo News Republic:

“The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently interpreted as forbidding district employees from displaying political or religious messages, including pride flags, and Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs. Staff also may not say in emails what their preferred pronouns are.“

What on Earth prompted that action? None of those things hurt anyone. Are the board members afraid the flags or messages may spark meaningful conversations among teachers and students about important issues? And aren’t schools supposed to be places where respectful debates take place and information is shared and discussed? And what on Earth is wrong with choosing the pronoun you choose to be identified with?

Being gay, transgender, lesbian or bisexual, or flying the flag, hurts no one. But forcing a young girl or a woman to go full term and deliver a baby she either can’t afford or isn’t able to care for hurts the girl or woman, yet most Republican lawmakers don’t care about that.

The same mindless hysteria applies to school board members who are terrified students may learn the truth about slavery and the Holocaust. Why aren’t they praising schools that teach historical facts about horrendous things that have happened to innocent people so they never happen again?

Then there are the Republicans who accuse Democrats of being “woke” because they respect differences, but at the same time some Republicans are silent about white nationalists who carry torches while marching and chanting, “Jews will not replace us.”

I have no idea why those white marchers and their supporters are afraid of being “replaced.” Do they fear being treated as Blacks and Jewish people have been treated for decades by white, so-called Christians? What’s so threatening about a society that gives people of all genders, races and religions the same respect and opportunities to succeed in life?

Many of those same Republicans support politicians like Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and other Republicans who’ve consistently voted against capping prices for essential medications like insulin and against allowing Medicare to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs. Where’s the Christianity or common sense in that?

And why do so many Republicans support a former president who said nothing about the white nationalists and who instituted cruelty? While many of them tout their Christianity, they were supportive when Donald Trump’s policies separated little children, including infants, from their parents when they crossed the southern border into the United States. And they demonize the immigrants who come here to work for a better life, just as most of their own ancestors came from Ireland, Poland, Germany and other countries for the same reasons.

Most Americans recognize the dangers the former president and his enablers are to our country and ideals. On Aug. 8, The New Yorker published a resignation letter by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff under President Trump. The article explains, “He never sent it because he decided he might be able to keep the president under control if he stayed.”

Part of the letter reads: “It is my deeply held belief that you’re ruining the international order and causing significant damage to our country overseas.” The letter accused Trump of kowtowing to the kinds of “fascism” and “extremism” that America fought against in World War II. Milley concluded his letter to Trump, “You don’t understand what [World War II] was all about. In fact, you subscribe to many of the principles that we fought against. And I cannot be a party to that.”

Whether Gen. Milley succeeded in keeping Trump under control is debatable, but at least he tried, as did several others in his administration who feared for the country. Yet the former president still has supporters which proves that some people can’t distinguish between right and wrong, or just don’t care to.