Pat Nash: Trump the selfish bully isn't gone yet

For years, anyone who was paying attention knew something was seriously wrong with Donald Trump. In her book, “Too much and never enough: How my family created the world’s most dangerous man,” his niece, Mary L. Trump, reviewed what she knew about him, plus what other family members told her.

Her aunt, Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald’s oldest sister, once told Mary, who recorded it, that her brother Donald “has no principles. None.”

As his oldest sister, she knew him from the time he was born and witnessed his selfishness, narcissism, dishonesty and cruelty. And his niece, a clinical psychologist, recognizes in him the traits of a narcissist and uses the words “sociopathic” to describe his personality.

Mental health professionals also recognized that President Trump acted only in his own interests and was a threat to democracy. In 2017, several of them wrote a book to warn Americans of the threat he posed. In “The dangerous case of Donald Trump: 27 psychiatrists and mental health experts assess a president,” those experts spell out in detail how he poses a threat to the nation and all Americans.

Their conclusions, as well as Mary Trump’s, were featured in an Aug. 8, 2020, Psychology Today article called, “The psychology of Donald Trump,” by Darcia F. Narvaez. The article condenses many of the experts’ conclusions about the former president, his selfish and cruel actions and what motivates him. They concluded his dysfunctional family life and lack of love contributed to the kind of person he became.

As a small child, he was mostly ignored by his parents and gained attention only when he acted out. So, of course, he did. In their 2016 book “Trump Revealed,” Michael Kranish and Marc Fisher summarized the reports of more than two dozen Washington Post reporters and researchers into Donald Trump’s childhood, adolescence and adulthood.

They interviewed the Trump family’s former friends and neighbors, most of whom described young Donald as a bully. One of the neighbors was the Burnham family. According to an Oct. 4, 2019, Quora review by Andrea Jefferson, Dennis Burnham lived next door and was a toddler when his mother briefly put him in a playpen in their garden. She returned a few minutes later to find Trump, “then aged five or six, standing at his fence throwing rocks at the little boy.”

The article also states, “Another neighbor, Steven Nachtigall, now a 66-year-old doctor, said he never forgot Trump, a ‘loudmouth bully,’ once jumping off his bike and beating up another boy.”

Many more examples of his unprecedented antics, cruelty and dishonesty are described in the slew of books written about him. So many close advisors, staff members and long-time acquaintances have detailed his misdeeds, abrasive behaviors, temper tantrums, ignorance, dangerous inclinations, corruption and dishonesty.

His character and behavior traits mirror perfectly those described in “10 signs of a narcissistic sociopath,” by Hailey Shafir. It can be found on choosingtherapy.com.

I’ve never understood how anyone who’s worked hard their whole life could possibly believe the former president could relate to their lives or care about them. He had everything money could buy as he grew up, got out of serving in the military and didn’t work for his money — it was given to him by his father. Once on his own, several of his businesses including casinos went bankrupt. He also refused to pay people who did work for him. He started a fake university that gave out worthless diplomas and eventually had to pay millions to the students he cheated. He was also fined heavily for his fake charity that mostly benefited him and his businesses.

His longtime attorney Michael Cohen revealed how Trump cheated on his personal and business taxes, paid Cohen to threaten with lawsuits the colleges Trump attended if they released his grades and said that anyone who associates closely with Trump is eventually ruined.

Now the Jan. 6, Select Committee is revealing details of how the former president incited, encouraged and praised the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Yet if he decides to run again, he’ll still have supporters. Go figure.

