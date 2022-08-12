Pat Nash: Trump turned GOP into the party of lies

When we were little, most of us were taught not to lie, and most religions declare lying is a sin. That’s why these days it’s mind-boggling that so many people who claim to be religious vote for Republicans. Even more perplexing is that many of them still support the former president, who’s known for his unending lies, cheating on all his wives, avoiding taxes and other “sins.” Even when his policies cruelly separated immigrant children, including infants, from their parents, they still supported him even as they went to church and praised the lord. But let’s just stick with lies.

If there’s a word that accurately describes today’s Republicans’ campaign ads, it’s “lies.” To fool voters, candidates like U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, depend on them in their ads and throughout their terms in office. The former president and his supporters also rely on lies to defend their insane accusation that the 2020 election was “stolen” and — despite undisputed evidence that it wasn’t — continue to inflame those who are too lazy or too obstinate to accept the facts.

Many of the lies have crossed into the crazy zone. Even some extremely conservative people I know had to laugh when some of their Republican friends said Bill Gates was tracking people by inserting devices into the COVID vaccines, that Democrats were trafficking children.

There are also the lies of omission as evidenced by right-wing media like Fox News that don’t report things they don’t want their audience to know. They assume their audiences won’t watch other networks because they don’t want their opinions challenged by truth-tellers. They also assume their audiences are ignorant and want to stay that way.

The difference between ignorance and stupidity is that the ignorant intentionally refuse to expose themselves to anything that may counter their prejudices, while the stupid suffer from a disability and are unable to understand facts. The ignorant choose to be ignorant, even when the truth is easy to find.

Recent examples of people choosing to be ignorant are those who refused to watch the Jan. 6 committee hearings that have relied on testimonies mainly from Republicans who worked in the Trump administration. Evidence the former president incited, encouraged and praised the Jan. 6 insurrectionists is overwhelming and indisputable. Even those who’ve been arrested and prosecuted for being part of the attempt to thwart the certification of the votes have admitted they were incited by the former president’s words and actions. And now there’s hard evidence that even before the 2020 election, the Trump campaign had decided to argue the election was fraudulent if he lost. That means they assumed many of his supporters would fall for the lie.

And, sadly, they were right. Even after all the incontrovertible evidence, some people still refuse to believe Joe Biden won the election. Instead, they believe the words of a man whose former attorneys, staff and family members have shown solid evidence of his unending lies — lies he told long before he ran for office and lies continuing until this moment. That’s what’s scary.

And, as evidenced by the recent campaign ads, more lies are coming from many Republicans who are running in November, like our own Sen. Ron Johnson. No, Biden isn’t responsible for inflation that’s worldwide and caused by a combination of issues like the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. But Johnson and his ads are blaming Biden. It’s pretty funny that the targets of those ads believe Biden controls the economies of the South American, African, Asian and European countries which have much higher inflation than we do.

I wonder what the Republican candidates will say now that the latest economic statistics — like job growth — are much more positive. Will they credit President Biden for that?

Which brings up another question: When there’s good news during a Democratic administration, do Republican lawmakers quake in their seats, hoping nobody will notice? Will they refuse to be happy when Americans are better off, and be upset because it makes the Democrats look good? That’s a patriotism test. If you’re not happy when there’s good news just because it happened under the other party’s watch, aren’t you a selfish partisan instead of a good American?

Let’s hope, come November, Americans have learned who’s telling lies for their own gain, as opposed to those who want to work for all of us.