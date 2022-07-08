Pat Nash: We have to take breaks and pay attention

Never before in my long life do I recall a time when Americans were so stressed, anxious and easily angered. I’m reminded of my life back in the '70s on our farm in far northern Minnesota.

North of the farm, there wasn’t another road for 9 miles, and not another building for more than 80 miles on the other side of the Canadian border. Our television stopped working, and we couldn’t afford another one. Not that it mattered anyway. With our antenna, we could get only two channels, and one was Canadian. To change channels, one of us had to climb onto the roof and turn the antenna, so my husband and I weren’t very upset when the TV conked out.

In fact, it didn’t take long to realize it was the best thing that could have happened. We played with the kids more often, laughed more and weren’t caught up in the news. Since we had poor radio reception, we rarely, if ever, knew what was going on in the world such as Watergate, the ongoing Vietnam War, the fight for equal rights and all the other things that were happening back then. Our concerns were raising our three little children, getting enough wood in for winter, planting and harvesting crops and caring for our two dogs plus cattle, pigs, chickens, ducks and geese.

Now I live in town, my children are adults, and the news is available 24 hours a day. Yet on a daily basis, I ask myself if it would be a lot healthier to just turn it off and keep it off. I’m not alone in wondering that.

It’s a dilemma. On one hand, I want to escape it and concentrate on doing some artwork, writing young-adult fiction, doing house maintenance and walking in the woods a lot more. On the other hand, I realize if most Americans ignored what was happening, it wouldn’t be long before average people lost most of their rights and our country would become an autocracy ruled by those who want power only for themselves. We came pretty close to that already.

As an example, we have a former president who has convinced his followers that the 2020 election was stolen from him. They’re blind to the truth that moral conservatives in that administration tried to convey to him and to them: He lost fair and square, and Joe Biden won fair and square. No number of bipartisan audits, recounts, experts, Justice Department officials or any other absolute evidence will convince them of the truth. Like the followers of cult leader Jim Jones, they’ve held out their hands for the Kool-Aid.

The frustrating part is that most Republican lawmakers know it’s all a lie and that the former president is a narcissistic, sociopathic loser, but they’re too cowardly to admit it in public. They, too, are more power-hungry than they are patriots or even moral human beings. Which is why, no matter how hard it is, we need to keep paying attention and encouraging people to vote for those who have integrity and the good of our nation at the top of their agendas.

Still, we’re all under stress. That wasn’t helped by the pandemic. But the division, even over such simple preventions as masks, is hard to understand. How could anyone think that masks don’t help prevent the spread of disease? Surgeons and other medical caregivers have been wearing them for ages for just that reason. Nobody likes wearing them, but unless someone has a medical condition that is made worse by wearing a mask, there was no excuse for not wearing them in public places, especially during the worst of the pandemic. They may as well have worn a sign that said, “I don’t care if I give you a disease that could kill you.”

We’re also stressed by the constant reminders of the war in Ukraine and the hideous, ongoing results of it. There’s inflation and now the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and the heartbreak, possible financial ruin and loss of freedom women and young girls had over their own bodies and futures. There are the almost daily mass shootings so nowhere seems safe: not grocery stores, schools, workplaces, theaters, restaurants or bars. And often, even innocent little children are killed by stray bullets fired by those who should never be able to possess a gun. It’s all enough to make people stressed, angry and wanting to escape reality.

So yes, we need to take breaks and do what helps us relax. But if we stop paying attention altogether, we could lose even more of our freedoms. That’s the dilemma.